India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30.

The contest will mark India's opening match of the tournament, with Krunal Pandya leading the side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's withdrawal.

Pakistan, the defending champions, will be led by Abbas Afridi. The two teams will be looking to start their campaigns with a win in the fast-paced six-a-side tournament, which features 12 teams competing across three days.

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India and Pakistan also met in the previous edition, with India winning the contest by two runs. The rivalry adds another talking point to Friday's encounter, which will be played under the tournament's six-overs-per-innings format.

India vs Pakistan: Date And Time

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will be played on Friday, October 30. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. IST.

India vs Pakistan: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

How To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed television broadcast for the India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match.

How To Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

India vs Pakistan: Squads

India squad: Krunal Pandya (captain), Rahul Tripathi (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

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Pakistan squad: Abbas Afridi (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad and Mohammad Shahzad.

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