India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live?

India will face England in their final warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. In their first warm-up game, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side crushed the West Indies by 26 runs in Cardiff. Bharti Fulmali scored an unbeaten 56 to power India to 179/8 after being asked to bat first. In reply, the West Indies could only manage 153/8, with Deandra Dottin top-scoring with 49.

The West Indies suffered a dramatic collapse, slipping from 81/2 in the 11th over to 153/8 by the end of the innings. Indian bowlers dominated the latter half of the chase to secure a commanding victory. India used only six bowlers in the match, with Shreyanka Patil returning figures of 4/36 in four overs and Radha Yadav claiming 3/25 in four overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team carry the weight of high expectations. As the reigning ODI World Cup champions, India enter the tournament aiming to add their first T20 World Cup title to their trophy cabinet. England, meanwhile, will be buoyed by home advantage and recent success, having secured a 2-1 T20I series victory over India. Although the result will not affect the tournament standings, the match promises to be an exciting contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live:

ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India vs England Warm-up Match Date

The India vs England warm-up match will be played on June 10.

ICC Women's T20WC 2026: India vs England Warm-up Match Time

The India vs England warm-up match will start at 2:30 p.m. IST.

India vs England Warm-up Match: Venue

The India vs England warm-up match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales.

India vs England Warm-up Match Live Telecast

The India vs England ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs England Warm-up Match Live Streaming

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match can also be streamed on ICC.tv and the ICC YouTube

India vs England Warm-up Match Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

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