India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming, Broadcast & Match Time Details: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today?

India face England in the first of five T20 Internationals on Wednesday as both teams seek to bounce back from difficult outings. The tourists were dealt a shock 2-0 series loss by Ireland, their first bilateral T20I defeat since 2023, leaving plenty for the coaching staff to assess. With the batting unit failing to deliver consistently, adjustments are expected before the series opener.

Selection debates have largely revolved around the possibility of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his international debut. After an underwhelming display in Ireland, India's batters face another stern examination, with English conditions likely to pose tough questions alongside a more experienced bowling line-up.

England also head into the series with plenty to prove after a challenging spell. The hosts are attempting to regroup following a Test series defeat to New Zealand and the retirement of Ben Stokes. Under the leadership of Harry Brook, they will be keen to make an immediate impact in the T20 format.

Recent history has favoured India whenever these two sides have met in T20 cricket. England's last three contests against the visitors ended in disappointment, with defeats in two World Cup semi-finals followed by a 4-1 series loss in India. Despite their recent setback against Ireland, India remain a dangerous outfit.

Spotlight on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Although preparations are in place to accommodate 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his own changing room, India still has a tricky selection call to make. Fast-tracking the youngster into the side would mean altering a successful opening pair that has featured Sanju Samson alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Sooryavanshi has done everything possible to strengthen his case for international selection. After finishing as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, the 15-year-old carried his remarkable form into the India A tri-series in Sri Lanka, where he blasted a 29-ball 94 that featured the fastest List A fifty on record. His India debut now appears to be a matter of time.

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer was coy when questioned about Sooryavanshi's place in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against England.

Star Sports posted a video showing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batting it out in the nets ahead of the 1st T20I. Whether or not he will get his first international cap is something we will get to know only at the toss.

England have already announced their playing XI for the 1st Vitality T20I in Durham on Wednesday.

India vs England 1st T20I: Date And Time

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played on July 1 from 10 p.m. IST.

India vs England 1st T20I: Venue

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

India vs England 1st T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs England 1st T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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India vs England 1st T20I: Playing XIs

England: Harry Brook (c), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India (probable): Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

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India Squad For The T20I Series

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

England Squad For The T20I Series

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

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