India Among 7 Countries In Race To Host 2036 Olympics; IOC Releases Roadmap

The International Olympic Committee published a handbook on Tuesday for potential hosts of the 2036 Olympic Games, outlining the pathway towards the election and the requirements for interested parties.

Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye have been identified as the national Olympic committees currently in the race to host the Olympics in 2036.

The principles governing the process were approved by the IOC Executive Board and endorsed by the 146th IOC Session in Lausanne in June.

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How Will 2036 Olympic Host Projects Be Assessed?

According to the IOC's framework, the 2036 Olympic Games projects will be assessed on several technical factors.

These include:

Venue masterplan and athlete experience

Funding strategy

Political and public support

Games delivery capabilities

Legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities

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The IOC will also assess strategic elements, including each party's vision for the Games and how it aligns with local development plans and the wider goals of the Olympic Movement. The strategic assessment will also look at how the proposed Games vision fits with local development plans and the goals of the Olympic Movement.

"I was fortunate to compete at five Olympic Games, across four continents. Each had their own character,” said IOC President Kirsty Coventry.

"Each host brought something unique through its people, its culture and the way it chose to stage the Games. But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do. As an athlete, you spend years working to make your Olympic dream come true. The experience you have when you finally reach the Olympic Games stays with you for the rest of your life. That is why, for every future host, delivering the best possible experience for the athletes must always be the starting point,” se added.

2036 Olympic Games Host Selection Timeline

The IOC has also outlined the next steps for the Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC and expressing an interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

The key dates in the process are:

October 31, 2026: No other Interested Parties will be considered for the 2036 Games after this date.

November 2026: The Interested Parties will make virtual presentations to the Future Host Commission.

By March 2027: The IOC will conduct feasibility assessments of the projects.

March 2027: The IOC Executive Board will open the 2036 Strategic Dialogue.

The process will then move forward through the IOC's host selection framework as the interested parties continue to develop their respective projects for the 2036 Games.

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