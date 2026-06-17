India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: How To Watch Tri Series Virtual Semi-Final Live On TV And Online?

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will look to return to winning ways when they face Afghanistan A in the fifth match of the Tri-Nation One-Day Series on Wednesday, June 17. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from 10 a.m. IST.

This match is more or less like a virtual semi-final, as whichever team wins today has the most likely chance of playing the finals on June 21.

Sri Lanka A side have one foot in the finals. Although there are mathematical chances of them not qualifying for the finals, but that seems far-fetched.

India A's last game against Sri Lanka A went into a thrilling super over. In the end, Sri Lanka A held their nerves and won by 7 runs. The match ended on an ugly note, however, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got involved in a heated clash with a Sri Lanka A player.

The altercation was triggered by comments from the Sri Lankan side, with references to “this is not IPL, it's international cricket,”

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India A, batting first, were bowled out for 265 in 49.2 overs, with Suryansh Shedge scoring a gritty 72 and Vipraj Nigam contributing 51.

Sri Lanka A responded strongly, reaching exactly 265/9 in 50 overs, led by Sadeera Samarawickrama's composed 93. After initial confusion, the match went into a super over which the hosts won thanks to their clinical performance.

In the post-match presentation, Tilak Varma gave credit to Shedge and Vipraj for their crucial knocks.

He said, “The games were really close. Unfortunately, we lost in the Super Over. The credit goes to Shedge and Vipraj. Their partnership was very crucial. From there, scoring 266 was tremendous to watch. Overall it was good bowling. The way Arshad bowled at the death was good to watch.”

A win for India A in today's match should guarantee a place in the finals against Sri Lanka, which will take place on Sunday, June 21 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

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India In Sri Lanka Tri Series 2026: Points Table

Teams Matches Wins Points NRR Sri Lanka A 3 2 4 0.494 India A 3 1 2 0.032 Afghanistan A 2 1 2 -1.392

India A vs Afghanistan A Date And Time

The ODI match between India A vs Afghanistan A will take place on June 17. It will start at 10 a.m. IST.

India A vs Afghanistan A Venue

The India A vs Afghanistan A ODI will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast Channel

The India A vs Afghanistan A match of the tri-series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Details

The India A vs Afghanistan A ODI match of the tri-series will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India A vs Afghanistan A: Probable XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj.

Afghanistan: Imran Mir (C), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi.

India A vs Afghanistan A Squads

India A Squad

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu.

Afghanistan A Squad

Imran Mir (C), Noor ul Rahman (WK), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai.

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