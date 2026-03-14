ICC Reprimands Salman Agha After Bizare Dismissal; Mohammad Kaif Calls It 'Not In Spirit'

The bizarre run-out involving Salman Ali Agha during the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh on March 13 has provided the latest flashpoint for the perennial debate around the “Spirit of Cricket.”

The Pakistan all-rounder has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his reaction after the dismissal, but found support from former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who criticised Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz for what transpired at Mirpur.

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The Bizarre Run-Out In Mirpur

The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings, when Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were rebuilding the innings with a 109-run partnership.

Rizwan pushed a delivery from Miraz back toward the bowler, who shuffled across the crease to stop the ball with his boot. His movement momentarily impeded Agha who was attempting to make his way back to the crease.

In what appeared to be a moment of confusion or brain fade, Agha bent down to pick up the ball, seemingly looking to return it to the bowler.

Miraz, however, was quicker to react, as the Bangladesh captain reached the ball before Agha and instantly fired an underarmed throw into the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Since Agha had not grounded his bat inside the crease, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena ruled him ‘Run out', ending his innings on 64 runs.

Here's a look at the baffling sequence of events at Mirpur.

The dismissal proved to be a turning point in the match, with Pakistan collapsing from 231/3 to 274 all out after losing their final seven wickets for just 43 runs.

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ICC Reprimand For Agha

Following the match, the ICC issued an official reprimand to Agha for breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The charge stemmed from Agha's reaction after the dismissal, when he threw his gloves and helmet on the ground while walking back to the pavilion.

Match referee Neeyamur Rashid issued a reprimand and added one demerit point to Agha's disciplinary record.

In his report, Rashid noted that while Agha had no previous disciplinary history, the incident still warranted action under the code.

ICC demerit points are disciplinary marks added to a cricketer's record for Code of Conduct breaches which was introduced in 2016 to penalize repeat offenders. Players accumulating 4 or more points within 24 months receive suspensions ranging from a 1 Test or a 2-match ban in ODIs or T20Is.

Mohammad Kaif Defends Agha

Despite the ‘slap on the wrist' from the ICC, Agha received backing from former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who strongly criticised the manner of the run-out.

Taking to X, Kaif wrote:

This is so not done. No desperation of getting wickets can justify this run out. That too from a captain. Youngsters please remember, even if the World Cup final is on the line never do what the Bangladesh skipper did. Sports without fair play is no sports. https://t.co/1N5LjEuFUK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 13, 2026

Kaif's comments reflect the argument from some fans that Agha was clearly trying to assist the bowler rather than attempt a run, making the appeal against the spirit of the game.

Others, however, pointed out that under the laws of cricket, the dismissal was completely legitimate since the batter had left his crease and the ball was still in play.

Agha himself stepped out to clear the air in the post-match press conference saying, “I think sportsman spirit has to be there. What he (Mehidy) has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven't done this previously, we would never do that in the future as well.

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Explaining his actions Agha said, "Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat."

"I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided."

The incident has since sparked the latest debate across cricket circles about where the line lies between gamesmanship and the spirit of cricket.

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