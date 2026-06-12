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'Huge Loss For Our Sport': Abhinav Bindra Heartbroken As Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana Dies

Jaspal Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

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'Huge Loss For Our Sport': Abhinav Bindra Heartbroken As Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana Dies
Pioneering Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49
Photo: PTI

Abhinav Bindra, a former competitive rifle shooter, on Friday paid rich tributes to pistol shooter Jaspal Rana who passed away on Thursday due to complications related to heart.

In a condolence message on X (formerly Twitter), Bindra wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana's passing. Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range. This is a huge loss for our sport. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and everyone whose life he touched."

Jaspal Rana, one of India's finest pistol shooters who made a hugely successful transition to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to epoch-making twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, has shockingly died at a mere 49 years of age after battling cardiac complications. Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. Sources said he died of complications related to heart. He recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

Upon landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and had a stent installed to clear a cardiac blockage. According to sources, despite initial reports of him being stable, his condition deteriorated and he passed away later.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jaspal Rana? Indian Shooting Legend And Manu Bhaker's Coach Passes Away At 49

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