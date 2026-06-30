Netherlands vs Morocco Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

The Netherlands will square-off against Morocco in a Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 29. With two wins and a draw, the Virgil van Dijk-led side booked their place in the Round of 32 as group winners.

The Netherlands began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Japan before producing back-to-back victories over Sweden (5-1) and Tunisia (3-1) in Group F.

The 2026 edition marks their 13th appearance at the tournament, with the Oranje having finished as runners-up on three occasions in 1974, 1978, and 2010. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Dutch reached the quarter-finals before suffering a heartbreaking penalty-shootout defeat to eventual champions Argentina.

Morocco's campaign at this World Cup began with a 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil. The Atlas Lion then won the game against Scotland by a slender scoreline. The team rounded-off their group-stage fixture with a thumping 4-2 win over Haiti. Two wins and a draw helped Morocco take the second spot in Group C behind Brazil and qualify for the Round of 32.

Morocco are making their seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup and will be hoping to surpass their remarkable 2022 campaign by making an even deeper run in the tournament.

Match Time, Venue

The match between Morocco and the Netherlands will begin at 6:30 a.m. IST on Tuesday. It will be played at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 3

Netherlands wins: 2

Morocco wins: 1

Form Guide (most recent match first)

Netherlands: W-W-D-W-L

Morocco: W-W-D-D-W

Netherlands

Possible Starting 11: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Virgil Van Dijk, Micky Van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo.

Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Virgil Van Dijk, Micky Van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo. Substitutes: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Nathan Ake, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hat, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer, Memphis Depay, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Nathan Ake, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hat, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer, Memphis Depay, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst Coach: Ronald Koeman

Morocco

Possible Starting 11: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari. Substitutes: Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Sofyan Amrabat, Samir El Mourabet, Azzedine Ounahi, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Amine Sbai, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Sofyan Amrabat, Samir El Mourabet, Azzedine Ounahi, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Amine Sbai, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni. Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi

Players to Watch

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands): The Liverpool player has scored once and provided one assist at this tournament thus far. His leadership will be needed as the Netherlands will look to overcome Morocco in this do or die fixture

The Liverpool player has scored once and provided one assist at this tournament thus far. His leadership will be needed as the Netherlands will look to overcome Morocco in this do or die fixture Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): Like van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi too has scored one goal and provided one assist in the tournament. The 27-year-old achieved the historic feat of becoming the most-capped African player in World Cup history, reaching a record-breaking 13 appearances during Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, Kick-Off Times And Format Explained

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