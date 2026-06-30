Germany Vs Paraguay Highlights: La Albirroja Knock Out Four-Time Champions On Penalties At FIFA World Cup 2026

In one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Paraguay eliminated four-time champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after an enthralling Round of 32 contest ended 1-1 following 120 minutes at Boston Stadium on Monday.

Julio Enciso gave Paraguay a shock first-half lead before Kai Havertz restored parity after the break. Germany thought they had completed the comeback in extra time through Jonathan Tah, only for the goal to be ruled out following a VAR review. Orlando Gill then inspired Paraguay in the shootout with two crucial saves as La Albirroja advanced to the Round of 16.

Germany dominated possession from the opening whistle but found little joy against Paraguay's disciplined defensive setup.

Paraguay almost stunned their opponents inside two minutes when Júnior Alonso met Miguel Almirón's corner at the far post, forcing Manuel Neuer into an early save. Germany responded with sustained pressure, but José Canale produced a vital interception to deny Kai Havertz after an inviting cross from Florian Wirtz.

Despite controlling the ball for long spells, Julian Nagelsmann's side struggled to break through Paraguay's compact defensive block.

The breakthrough instead arrived for Paraguay three minutes before halftime. After Neuer punched away an Almirón corner, Paraguay recycled possession, with Matías Galarza delivering a precise cross for Julio Enciso, who timed his run perfectly before powering a header beyond the German goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

ALSO READ | Brazil vs Japan Highlights: Martinelli Completes Selecao Comeback as Samurai Blue Fall in Round of 32

Nagelsmann responded by introducing Leon Goretzka at halftime, and Germany found an equaliser eight minutes into the second period.

Wirtz once again turned provider, floating a cross into the penalty area where Havertz rose highest to guide a looping header over Gill and into the net.

Germany continued to push for a winner, but Gill produced one of the saves of the tournament in the 78th minute, reacting brilliantly to keep out another close-range Havertz header and force extra time.

The biggest moment of extra time arrived in the 102nd minute when Jonathan Tah headed Germany into the lead from a corner. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the referee ruled out the goal for a foul by substitute Waldemar Anton on Gill inside the six-yard box. Havertz was booked for dissent as Germany's celebrations came to an abrupt end.

Neither side could find a decisive goal over the remaining minutes, sending the contest to the first penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Germany elected to take the opening penalty but immediately fell behind when Gill dived to save Havertz's effort. Mauricio calmly converted Paraguay's first kick to hand La Albirroja the early advantage.

Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala converted for Germany, while Gustavo Gómez and Matías Galarza responded in kind to keep Paraguay ahead.

Gill then produced another decisive save to deny Nick Woltemade in the fourth round, although Antonio Sanabria failed to capitalise, dragging Paraguay's penalty wide. Germany received another lifeline when Nadiem Amiri scored and Fabián Balbuena also missed, leaving the shootout level heading into sudden death.

Tah, whose extra-time goal had already been ruled out, endured further heartbreak by blasting Germany's sudden-death penalty over the crossbar. José Canale then stepped up and calmly beat Neuer to seal a famous 4-3 shootout victory, sending Paraguay into the Round of 16 and bringing Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign to a dramatic end.

Paraguay will face the winner of the Netherlands vs Sweden Round of 32 tie in the Round of 16 as Gustavo Alfaro's side continue their remarkable World Cup run.

ALSO READ | Brazil Vs Japan: Internet Hails Don Carlo's Tactical Masterclass As Selecao Stage Dramatic World Cup Comeback

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.