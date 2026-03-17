'Game-Changing': Media Partners Can Live Stream First 10 Minutes Of FIFA World Cup Matches On YouTube

FIFA has struck a new partnership with YouTube in order to expand the reach of the upcoming World Cup, particularly among younger audiences, according to a release by football's governing body.

According to the report, the deal allows YouTube to livestream the first 10 minutes of the World Cup. These 10 minutes will act as the teaser of the match, thus prompting the viewers to switch to traditional platforms like television and experience the complete game.

Additionally, the official broadcasters of the World Cup will be able to stream a select few matches completely on their YouTube channel. This according to FIFA will help in "engaging" global audience. "For the first time in the competition's history, Media Partners will have the option of live streaming the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel, enabling fans to experience the energy from the very first whistle."

The value of the deal between YouTube and FIFA has not been disclosed.

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Further, in the build-up to the 48-team event, FIFA will also be releasing some archived videos of the World Cup "including full length past matches and many more iconic moments in the sport's history".

The report said that FIFA also partnered with YouTube for the 2022 Qatar World Cup as well. That partnership allowed the creators to capture "amazing behind the scenes content of the FIFA World Cup".

At the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, FIFA will give a global cohort of YouTube content creators "unprecedented access".

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