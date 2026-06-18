Ghana vs Panama Highlights: Caleb Yirenkyi's Stoppage-Time Winner Seals Black Stars Victory At FIFA World Cup 2026

Ghana began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama after Caleb Yirenkyi struck deep into stoppage time to settle a tense Group L contest at Toronto Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Stars were forced to dig deep in a physical encounter that offered few clear-cut chances. Ghana looked to exploit the pace of Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew on the counter, while Panama's possession-based approach focused on controlling the midfield and dictating the tempo. The strategy was reflected in the numbers, with Panama enjoying 56% possession and registering 11 attempts to Ghana's seven.

Panama threatened inside the opening three minutes when Cecilio Waterman met a cross from the right with a first-time effort, forcing Lawrence Ati-Zigi into a full-stretch save. The Ghana goalkeeper was arguably his side's best player in the first half and produced another crucial intervention in the 38th minute, racing off his line to punch clear under pressure from Michael Amir Murillo.

However, the Black Stars suffered a significant setback shortly before half-time when Ati-Zigi went down clutching his groin and was unable to continue.

Benjamin Asare replaced the injured goalkeeper at the break to make an unexpected World Cup debut, while Ghana coach Otto Addo later introduced Brandon Thomas-Asante and Abdul Fatawu in search of greater attacking threat.

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Despite Panama's territorial advantage, neither side was able to create sustained pressure in the final third. Panama managed four shots on target compared to Ghana's two, but the Black Stars remained organised defensively and continued to threaten on the break.

The match appeared destined to end goalless until the closing moments. Thomas-Asante thought he had won it in the 90th minute after being released by Semenyo, but the effort was ruled out for offside following an initial save from Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

With six minutes added on, Ghana mounted one final attack. The ball broke kindly for Yirenkyi inside the penalty area and the midfielder kept his composure to fire a low finish beyond Mosquera in the 95th minute, sparking celebrations among the Ghana players and supporters.

The goal completed a memorable evening for Yirenkyi, who had been booked as early as the 16th minute of the game for halting a Panama counter-attack.

The victory leaves Ghana second in Group L behind England on goal-difference, after the Three Lions defeated Croatia 4-2 in the group's other opening fixture. The Black Stars will next face England on June 23 at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Panama, meanwhile, must quickly regroup ahead of a crucial clash against Croatia on June 23 in Toronto, with their final group-stage match against England scheduled for June 27 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.

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