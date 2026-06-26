Germany Vs Ecuador Highlights: La Tri Stun Group Winners To Keep FIFA World Cup Hopes Alive

Ecuador pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, defeating Group E winners Germany 2-1 to keep their knockout hopes alive as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

With Germany opting to heavily rotate after sealing qualification in their previous match, Leroy Sané handed the Europeans an early lead in the second minute. Ecuador responded quickly through Nilson Angulo's stunning long-range strike before Gonzalo Plata completed the turnaround with a 77th-minute winner.

The result lifted Ecuador to four points with a neutral goal difference, putting La Tri in a strong position in the race for one of the four best third-placed qualification spots. Their fate will now depend on results in the remaining groups.

In the other Group E fixture, Ivory Coast defeated Curaçao 2-0 thanks to a Nicolas Pépé brace. The Elephants finished level on six points with Germany but settled for second place due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Despite the defeat, Germany topped Group E with six points and a superior +6 goal difference, built largely on their emphatic opening victory over Curaçao. Ivory Coast advanced as runners-up, Ecuador remain in contention through the third-place rankings, while Curaçao finished bottom of the group with one point and were eliminated.

(This is a developing story.)

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