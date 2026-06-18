England vs Croatia Highlights: Harry Kane Equals Gary Lineker Record As Three Lions Win Six-Goal World Cup Thriller

England kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in Group L at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday. Harry Kane scored twice, Jude Bellingham added a superb second-half goal and substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the win late on as Thomas Tuchel's side overcame a stubborn Croatian challenge. Kane's brace also took his World Cup tally to 10 goals, drawing him level with Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading men's scorer at the tournament and helping the Three Lions make a winning start to their quest for a second world title.

England were handed an early advantage when Noni Madueke was brought down by Luka Modric inside the penalty area, earning his side a spot-kick in the 11th minute. Dominik Livakovic initially saved Kane's effort, but a VAR review found the Croatian goalkeeper had moved off his line a fraction early, leading to the penalty being retaken. Given a second chance, Kane made no mistake from the retake to put England ahead.

Croatia gradually settled into the contest and found an equaliser in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina. Luka Sucic made a sharp run before cutting the ball back to the midfielder, who unleashed a powerful strike beyond Jordan Pickford to cap a growing spell of Croatian pressure.

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England regained the lead six minutes later. Declan Rice's corner found an unmarked Kane on the edge of the six-yard box, and the captain powered home a header for his second goal of the evening. However, Croatia struck back again just before half-time. Ivan Perisic headed a cross back across goal and Petar Musa swept home from close range in stoppage time to make it 2-2 at the break.

The Three Lions needed only two minutes after the restart to restore their advantage. Bellingham embarked on a driving run before firing a precise finish past Livakovic to make it 3-2 and hand England the momentum once more.

Croatia continued to threaten and nearly found another equaliser midway through the second half. Perisic delivered a dangerous cross into the box that bypassed the England defence, but Pickford reacted sharply to intercept the ball before any onrushing Croatian attacker could apply the finishing touch.

Tuchel turned to his bench in the 71st minute, introducing Bukayo Saka, Rashford and Morgan Rogers. The changes injected fresh energy into England's attack and ultimately proved decisive against a tiring Croatian backline.

The fourth goal arrived five minutes from time. Saka burst down the right flank and picked out Rashford at the edge of the area, who did well to cut onto his right foot and curl it past the keeper to give England a two-goal cushion and effectively end Croatia's resistance.

Kane came close to completing his hat-trick deep into stoppage time when Rogers split open the Croatian defence with a through ball, but the striker dragged his effort narrowly wide of the post.

The result leaves England top of Group L with three points and a goal difference of +2, while Croatia sit bottom after the opening round of matches. Ghana and Panama are yet to play their first group game. England will next face Ghana in Boston on June 23, while Croatia take on Panama in Toronto on the same day as they look to revive their qualification hopes.

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