Germany vs Ecuador Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Germany will aim to continue their flawless run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Ecuador in their final Group E fixture on June 25.

The four-time world champions have enjoyed an impressive start to the tournament. They opened their campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over World Cup debutants Curacao before edging past Ivory Coast 2-1 in their second match.

Ecuador, meanwhile, began their campaign with a narrow 0-1 loss at the hands of Ivory Coast before being held to a goalless draw by Curacao in their next outing.

Germany have already wrapped up top spot in Group E and cannot be overtaken regardless of the results in the final round of group matches. However, the battle for qualification remains wide open among Ecuador, Ivory Coast and Curacao, with all three teams still in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

Match Time, Venue

The match at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey will begin at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Match Referee

Tori Penso of the US will be the referee for this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 2

Germany wins: 2

Form Guide

Germany: W-W-W-W-W

Ecuador: D-L-W-W-D

Germany Squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gross, Jamie Leweling, Assan Ouédraogo, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha, Alexander Pavlovic, Angelo Stiller , Florian Wirtz.

Forwards: Maximilian Beier , Kai Havertz , Leroy Sane, Denis Undav, Nick Woltemade.

Possible Starting 11: Oliver Baumann; Waldemar Anton, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum; Leon Goretzka, Angelo Stiller; Jamie Leweling, Nadiem Amiri, Maximilian Beier; Denis Undav.

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Ecuador

Goalkeepers: Hernán Galíndez, Moisés Ramírez, Gonzalo Valle

Defenders: Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Joel Ordóñez, Félix Torres, Pervis Estupiñán, Ángelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo

Midfielders: Moisés Caicedo, Jordy Alcívar, Denil Castillo, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite, Kendry Páez, Yaimar Medina

Forwards: Kevin Rodríguez, Anthony Valencia, Enner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo, Jeremy Arévalo, Gonzalo Plata, Alan Minda, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo

Possible Starting XI: Hernán Galindez; Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; John Yeboah, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia

Coach: Sebastian Beccacece

Players to Watch

Denis Undav (Germany): The 29-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in the first two games after coming off the bench. The VFB Stuttgart forward is likely to be rewarded for his productivity with a place in the starting 11 against Ecuador.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in the first two games after coming off the bench. The VFB Stuttgart forward is likely to be rewarded for his productivity with a place in the starting 11 against Ecuador. Enner Valencia (Ecuador): With Ecuador still searching for their first goal of the tournament, they will be looking for some magic from their all-time leading goal-scorer Enner Valencia. The 36-year-old has scored 49 times for Ecuador and carries a wealth of experience of playing at some of the biggest clubs.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Germany vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

ALSO READ: USMNT's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Reflects America's Immigrant Story Amid Polarised Political Landscape

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Germany vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup Trophy's Gold Value More Than Doubles To $713,000 Since Qatar 2022

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.