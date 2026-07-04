Canada vs Morocco Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Canada and Morocco will be aiming to keep their dream runs alive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face off in the Round of 16 on Saturday. The winner of the contest will face either France or Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

Canada kicked off their home World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina before producing a stunning 6-0 victory over Qatar. They then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in their final group-stage fixture but qualified for the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history.

Canada faced South Africa in the Round of 32, where Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory and send the co-hosts into the last 16.

Morocco opened their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil before edging past Scotland 1-0. The Atlas Lions rounded off the group stage with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Haiti. Their Round of 32 clash against three-time finalists the Netherlands saw Morocco winning via 3-2 shootout victory.

Match Time, Venue

The match between Canada and Morocco is set to take place at the Houston Stadium. It will kick-off at 10.30 pm IST.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 4

Canada wins: 0

Morocco wins: 3

Draws: 1

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Canada: W-L-W-D-D

Morocco: W-W-W-D-D

Canada

Possible Playing 11 (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi

Substitutes: Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman, Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman, Luc De Fougerolles, Alphonso Davies, Alfie Jones, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan Osario, Promise David

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Morocco

Possible Playing 11: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss

Substitutes: Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Marwane Saadane, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Redouane Halhal, Samir El Mourabet, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounah, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Amine Sbai, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni

Coach: Mohamed Ouahbi

Players to Watch

Jonathan David (Canada): David has been in outstanding form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Juventus striker is one of only a handful of players, including Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé, to have scored a hat-trick in the tournament.

David has been in outstanding form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Juventus striker is one of only a handful of players, including Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé, to have scored a hat-trick in the tournament. Yassine Bounou (Morocco): The 35-year-old played a decisive role in Morocco's progression to the Round of 16, producing a series of outstanding saves in the penalty shootout.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Morocco vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Morocco vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Breaks All-Time Own Goal Record As Egypt's Mohamed Hany Enters History Books

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