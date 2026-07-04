FIFA World Cup 2026 Breaks All-Time Own Goal Record As Egypt's Mohamed Hany Enters History Books

Mohamed Hany entered the FIFA World Cup record books for unwanted reasons during Egypt's Round of 32 clash against Australia on Friday. The defender inadvertently turned Aiden O'Neill's second-half free-kick into his own net to hand the Socceroos a 55th-minute equaliser, although the setback ultimately proved inconsequential as Egypt prevailed 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation's history.

Hany's own goal also set a new tournament benchmark. It was the 13th own goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making this edition the World Cup with the most own goals in history. The previous record of 12 was set at the 2018 tournament in Russia, while France 1998 produced six and Brazil 2014 saw five. Remarkably, the 2026 competition still has the entire Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final remaining, meaning the record could yet be extended.

The Egypt full-back also became just the second player to score two own goals in a single FIFA World Cup tournament, according to Opta's statistical records.

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His first came during Egypt's 1-1 group-stage draw against Belgium, when he accidentally diverted a dangerous cross into his own net while attempting to clear the danger. Against Australia, another unfortunate intervention from a set-piece again resulted in an equaliser for the opposition.

The only other player credited with two own goals in a single World Cup is Bulgaria defender Ivan Vutsov at the 1966 tournament in England. Vutsov first turned the ball into his own net against Portugal before scoring another own goal during Bulgaria's group-stage match against Hungary, making Hany only the second player to reach the unwanted milestone.

With the expanded 48-team format producing more matches and teams increasingly relying on dangerous low crosses and crowded penalty-area deliveries, defenders have found themselves under greater pressure than ever. Whether through volume of games, evolving tactics or a combination of both, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already rewritten the record books for own goals and there is still plenty of football left to be played.

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