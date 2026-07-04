Argentina vs Cape Verde Highlights: Messi's Argentina Survive Cape Verde Scare After Extra Time In World Cup Round Of 32

Defending champions Argentina survived a spirited challenge from FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde to claim a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory in their Round of 32 clash at Miami Stadium on Friday. The Blue Sharks twice came from behind to push Lionel Scaloni's side to the brink before an unfortunate own goal ended their dream run.

Argentina looked the more threatening side early on, with Lionel Messi dragging a shot wide before testing veteran goalkeeper Vozinha from a free-kick. The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Lisandro Martinez's perfectly weighted long pass found Messi, who timed his run beyond the defence to perfection. The Argentina captain cushioned the ball with the outside of his left boot before rifling an unstoppable finish into the roof of the net to beat Vozinha at the near post ane become the first player in men's football history to score 20 FIFA World Cup goals.

Cape Verde emerged with greater intent after the interval and deservedly levelled just before the hour mark. Deroy Duarte latched onto the ball on the right before driving a low finish into the bottom-left corner beyond both Lisandro and Emiliano Martinez to level the scores and send the Cape Verde supporters into raptures.

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With the scores locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the contest moved into extra time, where Argentina needed only two minutes to restore their lead. Alexis Mac Allister flicked on Messi's corner, allowing Lisandro Martinez to collect the ball and smash an unstoppable finish high past Vozinha.

The underdogs though refused to surrender. In the 103rd minute, Sidny Cabral produced a moment of brilliance, bending a stunning strike into the top-right corner from just outside the area to bring Cape Verde level once again and edge the tie closer to a penalty shootout.

Argentina finally found the decisive breakthrough in the 111th minute. Messi's corner was glanced towards goal by Cristian Romero, with the header taking a decisive touch off Cape Verde defender Diney Borges before nestling in the top-right corner. The own goal ultimately proved the winner and became the first match-deciding own goal scored in extra time in FIFA World Cup history.

Cape Verde almost forced another twist late on when Cabral's well-struck free-kick tested Emiliano Martinez, but the Argentina goalkeeper produced a crucial save to preserve his side's advantage and book a Round of 16 meeting with Egypt.

Despite the defeat, Cape Verde departed with their heads held high after becoming the smallest nation by population to reach the men's FIFA World Cup knockout stages, pushing the reigning world champions to the limit in one of the most memorable matches of the 2026 tournament.

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