East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ACL Two Preliminary Qualifiers On TV, Online?

Indian Super League champions East Bengal are set to face Qatar's Al-Arabi SC in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The match will be a major test for Antonio Lopez Habas and his side, marking the Spaniard's biggest assignment with the club so far.

The continental challenge comes at a crucial point for East Bengal. The club's celebrations after its historic ISL triumph have faded, with the focus now shifting to a place in the AFC Champions League 2.

East Bengal enter the fixture after a disappointing start to their Durand Cup campaign, having suffered a 0-1 defeat to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in their opening game. The clash with Al-Arabi, therefore, offers East Bengal an opportunity to quickly move past that setback and make an impression on the continental stage.

In the ISL 2025-26 final at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan stadium on May 21, the Red-and-Gold Brigade defeated Inter Kashi 2-1 to end a 22-year wait for a national top-flight title. It was their first national top-flight championship since 2003-04, when the league was known as the National Football League, and their first ISL championship since joining the competition in 2020-21.

However, a lot has changed at the club since then. East Bengal have severed ties with their sponsors, Emami, while Oscar Bruzon, the coach who guided them to the title, has also left the club.

Veteran coach Antonio Lopez Habas comes in and faces an immediate continental test with a team still trying to adapt to a new regime.

East Bengal will also miss some key defenders. Spanish centre-back Nacho Monsalve is definitely out of the game with a knee injury, while Lalchungnunga is suspended after his red card.

East Bengal vs Al Arabi Match Details

East Bengal's AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier match against Al-Arabi SC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 12. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

How To Watch Live Broadcast?

No TV channel will telecast the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier.

How to Watch Live Streaming?

The FanCode app and website will stream the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi SC AFC Champions League 2 qualifier live in India.

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