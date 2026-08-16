Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Community Shield Match On TV, Online?

Premier League champions Arsenal and FA Cup winners Manchester City face off in the Community Shield 2026 on Sunday. However, due to scheduling conflicts with The Weeknd's performances, the FA has had to move the game to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, for the first time in more than 20 years.

Venue

The 2026 FA Community Shield will be staged at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marking the ground's first hosting of the fixture since 2006. Both Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca will have to lead their squads across the border for what is usually a Wembley fixture.

Match Time

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Match Officials

Sam Barrott has been appointed as referee for the contest, assisted on the lines by Craig Taylor and Blake Antrobus. Farai Hallam will serve as the fourth official, with Alistair Nelson on standby as reserve assistant referee. James Bell takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Tim Wood as AVAR.

Likely Lineups

Arteta is expected to be without Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, both handed extra rest after their World Cup exertions, while Jurriën Timber, Louie Copley and William Saliba remain sidelined through injury. Kepa Arrizabalaga is tipped to start in goal for Arsenal.

For City, the picture is complicated by the late return of several key names. Erling Haaland, along with record signing Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi, only rejoined training this week after extended post-World Cup breaks, giving them just five days with the squad before kick-off.

Maresca faces a call on whether to hand them a start or ease them back off the bench, meaning City's forward line could have a fresh look to it in Cardiff.

Players To Watch

For Manchester City, Omar Marmoush could be the man leading the line if Haaland is benched initially. the Egyptian forward scored twice in City's recent win over Atletico Madrid and looks set to get the nod up front.

For Arsenal, summer arrival Christos Tzolis may start, giving Arteta a fresh attacking option as he manages the workload of his World Cup-weary regulars.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on SonyLIV app and website.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

In India, the match will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels.

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