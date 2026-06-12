FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Preview: Switzerland Lead Open Race Featuring Canada, Qatar And Bosnia & Herzegovina

Three confederations, four contrasting styles and no clear runaway favourite. Group B brings together European consistency, North American athleticism and Asian pedigree, setting up what could be one of the most unpredictable battles of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage.

Switzerland, Canada, Qatar and Bosnia & Herzegovina all have realistic ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds in the tournament's expanded 48-team format, where the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed sides advance to the Round of 32.

The Swiss remain the highest-ranked side and the favourites on paper, however Canada will have home support behind them, while Qatar enter as back-to-back Asian champions. Bosnia & Herzegovina meanwhile have already shown their resilience by navigating a difficult playoff route to qualification, knocking out four-time champions Italy at the final hurdle.

Switzerland

Coach: Murat Yakin

Switzerland enter the tournament looking to build on a decade of consistency at major tournaments. Yakin's side topped their qualifying group unbeaten to make it six consecutive World Cup appearances.

Captain Granit Xhaka remains the heartbeat of the team, dictating play from midfield, while Manuel Akanji provides defensive leadership and Gregor Kobel offers reliability in goal. Cameroon-born striker Breel Embolo, who was the team's top-scorer in qualifying, will be the focal point in attack.

Switzerland have not won a knockout match at a World Cup since the 1930s, and were knocked out in the Round of 16 at each of the last three World Cups.

Form guide (last five matches): D 1-1 Australia, W 4-1 Jordan, D 0-0 Norway, L 3-4 Germany, D 1-1 Kosovo.

Switzerland World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Aurele Amenda, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer.

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Johan Manzambi, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria.

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Cedric Itten, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor.

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Canada

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Co-hosts Canada arrive with growing expectations as they look to secure their first-ever World Cup victory. The Canadians have qualified for only two previous editions of the tournament, in 1986 and 2022, losing all six matches across those campaigns. Marsch has implemented an aggressive pressing system built around quick transitions and direct attacking football, giving Canada hope of finally breaking that winless run on home soil.

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies remains Canada's biggest star, while record goalscorer Jonathan David will spearhead the attack. Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio is expected to provide the control and composure at the heart of midfield.

Form guide: D 1-1 Ireland, W 2-0 Uzbekistan, D 0-0 Tunisia, D 2-2 Iceland, W 1-0 Guatemala.

Canada World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crépeau, Owen Goodman, Dayne St. Clair.

Defenders: Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston, Alfie Jones, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman.

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choinière, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Liam Millar, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Jacob Shaffelburg.

Forwards: Jonathan David, Promise David, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi.

Qatar

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

Qatar return to the World Cup after qualifying through the AFC pathway following their group-stage exit as hosts in 2022. Lopetegui's side will be aiming for a stronger showing than four years ago, when Qatar became the first host nation to lose its opening match and went on to exit the tournament without a point.

The current side is built around the partnership of Akram Afif and Almoez Ali, who continue to be among Asia's most productive attacking combinations. Sudan-born striker Ali is the nation's all-time record goalscorer, while Afif was voted best player in Asia in 2024 after helping Qatar secure back-to-back AFC Asian Cup titles.

Veteran defender Boualem Khoukhi provides leadership at the back, while Lopetegui has sought to make the side more compact and defensively resilient.

Form guide: D 0-0 El Salvador, L 0-1 Ireland, W 3-0 Tunisia, D 1-1 Syria, L 0-1 Palestine.

Qatar World Cup 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria, Meshaal Barsham.

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Lucas Mendez, Issa Laaye, Ayoub Alawi, Homam Al-Amin, Boualem Khoukhi, Sultan Al-Brake, Hashmi Hussein.

Midfielders: Jassem Jaber, Abdulaziz Hatem, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, Assim Madibo, Mohammed Al-Manai.

Forwards: Ahmed Al-Janahi, Ahmed Alaa, Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Youssef Abdulrazzaq, Almoez Ali, Tahseen Mohammed.

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Bosnia & Herzegovina

Coach: Sergej Barbarez

Bosnia & Herzegovina secured qualification through the UEFA playoffs, overcoming Wales and Italy in penalty shootouts to book their place at the World Cup at the cost of the Azzurri.

Veteran striker Edin Džeko remains the focal point of the attack, having scored six goals in qualifying, including a crucial late equaliser against Wales. Sead Kolašinac and Amar Dedić bring experience and athleticism to the defensive unit. Bosnia came from behind against both Wales and Italy, highlighting their resilience and ability to compete in high-pressure situations.

Form guide: D 1-1 Panama, D 0-0 North Macedonia, W 1-1 (4-1 pens) Italy, W 1-1 (4-2 pens) Wales, D 1-1 Austria.

Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Mladen Jurkas, Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislić.

Defenders: Sead Kolašinac, Amar Dedić, Nihad Mujakić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemović, Stjepan Radeljić, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Nidal Čelik.

Midfielders: Amir Hadžiahmetović, Ivan Šunjić, Ivan Bašić, Dženis Burnić, Ermin Mahmić, Benjamin Tahirović, Amar Memić, Armin Gigović, Kerim Alajbegović, Esmir Bajraktarević.

Forwards: Ermedin Demirović, Jovo Lukić, Samed Baždar, Haris Tabaković, Edin Džeko.

Group B Fixtures (IST)

June 13: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina — 12:30 AM, Toronto Stadium (BMO Field, Toronto)

June 14: Qatar vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium)

June 19: Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina — 12:30 AM, Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood)

June 19: Canada vs Qatar — 3:30 AM, BC Place (Vancouver)

June 25: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar — 12:30 AM, Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field, Seattle)

June 25: Switzerland vs Canada — 12:30 AM, BC Place (Vancouver)

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