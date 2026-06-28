FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria's Late Equaliser Sends Iran Crashing Out, Algeria Advance

Austria scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw with Algeria in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match, sending both teams into the Round of 32 and ending Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The match swung dramatically in stoppage time. Riyad Mahrez scored his second goal to put Algeria 3-2 ahead, a result that would have eliminated Austria. Moments later, Saša Kalajdžić headed home an equaliser to seal Austria's place in the knockout rounds.

The result confirmed Austria's second-place finish in Group J behind Argentina. Austria will face Spain in the Round of 32, while Algeria progressed as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams and will play Switzerland.

Iran's campaign ended after the outcome in Group J, combined with results elsewhere, went against the team.

How Austria and Algeria advanced

Marko Arnautović and Marcel Sabitzer also scored for Austria, while Rafik Belghali joined Mahrez on the scoresheet for Algeria.

Austria's late equaliser proved decisive after Mahrez appeared to have secured victory for Algeria with his second goal deep into stoppage time. Kalajdžić's header ensured Austria advanced alongside the North African side.

What Iran needed to qualify

Iran finished third in Group G with three points and a goal difference of zero. To reach the Round of 32, the team needed to remain among the tournament's eight best third-placed finishers.

That required Algeria to lose to Austria so Algeria would remain on three points, DR Congo to avoid beating Uzbekistan, and Ghana to either beat or draw with Croatia. A Croatia victory would leave Ghana third with four points, ahead of Iran in the ranking.

None of those results materialised. DR Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the final Group K match, while Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 in their last group-stage fixture.

Also Read: Portugal Vs Colombia Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score As Both Teams Reach World Cup Round Of 32

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