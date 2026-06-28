FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 as Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Scoring Record

Argentina extended their winning run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in their final Group J match in Dallas on Sunday (Saturday in the US). Lionel Messi scored after coming off the bench to become the first player to find the net in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

The defending champions completed the group stage with a perfect record despite head coach Lionel Scaloni making nine changes to the side that beat Austria. Goals from Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martinez and Messi secured the win and sent Argentina into the Round of 32 against Cape Verde.

Jordan, already eliminated from the tournament, struggled to contain Argentina throughout the match. The result underlined Argentina's depth as the rotated side controlled proceedings before Messi added another milestone to his World Cup career.

Lo Celso, Martinez Give Argentina Control

Argentina took the lead in the 19th minute when Lo Celso curled a left-footed free-kick into the far corner after being fouled just outside the penalty area.

The lead doubled in the 31st minute after referee Istvan Kovacs awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Leandro Paredes was caught in the head while trying to reach a rebound, and Martinez converted from the spot after sending goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila the wrong way.

Martinez nearly scored again early in the second half when his long-range effort struck the woodwork.

Messi Creates Another World Cup Milestone

Jordan pulled a goal back in the 55th minute. Captain Ehsan Haddad played a low cross across goal, allowing substitute Mousa Altamari to score from close range. The goal made Altamari the first player to score against Emiliano Martinez at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi entered the match shortly after the hour mark and sealed the result 10 minutes from time. After winning a free-kick around 25 metres from goal, the Argentina captain curled a low effort around the wall. Abulaila misjudged the ball as it rolled into the bottom corner.

The goal took Messi past France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho, making him the first player to score in seven successive World Cup matches as Argentina advanced to the knockout stage.

Also Read: Portugal Vs Colombia Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score As Both Teams Reach World Cup Round Of 32

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