India Proposes New Rules To Open Nuclear Sector To Private, Foreign Firms

India has proposed a tightly supervised approval regime for private nuclear power generation, opening the sector to foreign reactor technologies with proven operating track records, according to a report in Reuters.

The draft rules and regulations provide the clearest indication yet of how New Delhi plans to open the tightly controlled sector to private and foreign investment while retaining oversight over entry and operations.

Under the draft rules framed under the nuclear energy act, companies would first be able to secure an in-principle approval, allowing them to engage vendors, carry out preliminary development work and acquire land before applying for a formal licence, according to Reuters.

Once licensed, projects would be subject to regulatory scrutiny at each stage, including design, site selection, construction, commissioning and operations. The proposed regulations would also give regulators powers to halt work at key stages of project development.

India's nuclear power industry has historically remained under state control, while access to foreign fuel and technology was restricted for decades after the country's 1974 nuclear test triggered international sanctions and other restrictions.

India amended its nuclear energy act last year to allow private companies to build and operate nuclear projects while retaining government control over licensing and strategic nuclear materials.

ALSO READ: Sailors Attempt To Jump Off US Warship During Nine Months Long Iran War Deployment

The country, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, plans to increase nuclear generation capacity 12-fold to 100 gigawatts over the next two decades. Private investment and access to foreign technology are expected to play a key role in meeting that target.

Reuters had earlier reported that India invited domestic conglomerates, including Adani Green, Tata Power and Reliance Industries, to invest in nuclear power projects.

The amendments to the nuclear energy act also capped the liability of nuclear equipment suppliers in the event of accidents, addressing a longstanding concern among international vendors.

The changes were aimed at reviving interest from foreign nuclear technology suppliers, including General Electric, Westinghouse Electric and France's EDF.

ALSO READ: North Korea Says New US Nuclear Strategy Will Trigger Fresh Arms Race

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.