Manufacturing To Soft Power: PM Modi's Seven-Pillar Roadmap For India's Economy Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday outlined “Saptadhara”, seven streams of national strength, as a roadmap for India's economic growth, self-reliance and development towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, NDTV report on Saptadhara.

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I invoke the seven streams of power before the nation," PM Modi said.

The seven priorities bring together manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, defence, green and blue economies, and India's cultural and creative strengths, reflecting the government's broader emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

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Manufacturing

Manufacturing was identified as a key engine of future growth. "We must build a complete value chain. From design to manufacturing, India must establish itself as a trusted global supply chain partner for the world," PM said. "We must rise to global standards of cost, quality and scale," he added.

Agriculture

The second stream, farming and food processing, focuses on raising agricultural value and connecting Indian farmers with global markets. PM Modi said, "We must move forward in this direction. The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Because of FTAs, we are getting access to a very large market, and we must reach there. We need to go from the farm to the export market. Our traditional food, millets, spices, and fruits and vegetables should become global brands."

"The world's markets are now open for our farmers. Due to FTAs, we are gaining access to a very large market." he stated.

Technology

Technology and innovation form another major pillar, with emphasis on data centres, robotics, emerging technologies and UPI. Pm modi said, "We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next generation communication technology." "India must lead in next-generation communication technology. Made in India 6G should reach every corner; this should be our goal," he said.

Infrastructure

Under Gati Shakti, Modi stressed faster infrastructure development and seamless connectivity through roads, expressways, high-speed rail and ports to improve logistics.

Defence

Raksha Shakti centres on defence self-reliance. Modi called for greater investment in advanced defence technologies, " When every country is looking after their own interests, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We must become self-reliant in the field of defence." "We have to become global suppliers. We have to take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies," PM added.

Green growth

The sixth stream combines the green and blue economies, with opportunities in green hydrogen, renewable energy, energy storage, fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technology. The focus is on combining economic expansion with sustainability.

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Digitalization

The final stream, soft power, seeks to leverage India's cultural and creative capabilities, including yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming and digital content.

(With PTI inputs)

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