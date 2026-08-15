PM Modi Sets Three Ambitious Global Targets For India Inc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set three ambitious targets for Indian companies as he outlined his vision for India Inc to build a stronger global presence on this Independence Day.

The targets include having at least one Indian bank and one Indian pharmaceutical company among the world's top five, along with 50 Indian companies featuring in the Fortune 500.

The targets reflect the government's broader push to help Indian businesses expand in scale, competitiveness and global reach. Modi said Indian companies should aim higher and build businesses capable of competing with the world's largest corporations.

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Indian Bank, Pharma Company In Global Top 5

One of the targets is for at least one Indian bank to feature among the world's top five. Indian banks have grown significantly in scale over the past decade, supported by rising credit demand, digital banking and rural penetration.

Modi has also set a similar ambition for the pharmaceutical sector, calling for at least one Indian pharma company to rank among the world's top five.

Already, India is one of the largest exporters of pharmaceutical products globally, especially when it comes to generic medicines, APIs and vaccines. With the government's initiatives like BioPharma Shakti and others, the industry is already poised to grow as one of the global pharma hubs. So, to have one of the pharma companies on the global top five list, Indian companies now need to expand their global operations, strengthening research and development and moving further into complex and innovative medicines.

50 Indian Companies in the Fortune 500

The third target set by PM Modi is to have 50 Indian companies feature in the Fortune 500, highlighting the ambition to create a much larger group of globally competitive Indian businesses.

As the Fortune 500 ranks companies based on revenue and includes some of the world's largest corporations, having 50 Indian companies on this list will reflect a stronger representation of India Inc and could signal greater scale across sectors and underline the increasing contribution of Indian businesses to the global economy.

The three targets together point to a larger goal of building Indian companies with global scale — across banking, pharmaceuticals and other major sectors — while strengthening India's position in the international business landscape.

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