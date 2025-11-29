Faf Du Plessis To Skip IPL 2026, Will Play In PSL

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis on Saturday said he will not be participating in the Indian Premier League for the first time in 14 years, but will be exploring an opportunity in the Pakistan Super League in 2026.

Du Plessis made his IPL debut in 2012 for Chennai Super Kings and made an instant impression, making 398 runs. Later he won the IPL title twice with CSK in 2018 and 2021.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey,” du Plessis said in a X post.

But he vowed to make a return to the league in future.

“I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.

“Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't a goodbye - you'll see me again,” he added.

But for now, the 41-year-old is ready to embark on a new journey with PSL, which will be held concurrently with the IPL between March and May 2026.

“This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me - a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy,” he wrote.

Du Plessis has already played in the PSL for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, featuring in six matches over two seasons.

Apart from CSK, the SA right-hander had also captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru between IPL 2022 and 2024.

The Delhi Capitals bought him ahead of IPL 2025 but his contribution was a meagre 202 runs from 9 matches, averaging 22.44 with two fifties.

He had also donned the jersey of now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016 and 2017.

Overall, du Plessis has played 154 IPL matches, scoring 4,773 runs at an average of 35.09.