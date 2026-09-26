England Vs Spain Live Streaming, Telecast: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

England will begin their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a blockbuster clash against newly crowned world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 26.

The match will be the first meeting between the two sides since Spain defeated England in the Euro 2024 final. Spain are entering the Nations League as the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions, while England finished third at the tournament.

England will head into the match winning four of their last five games, with their lone loss coming against Argentina in the World Cup semifinal.

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In addition to defeating Norway, Mexico, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo throughout the tournament run, Tuchel's team defeated France 6-4 in their most recent game, scoring 11 goals while giving up six.

The last five games played by Spain reveal a very different picture. With just two goals given up and seven goals scored, De la Fuente's team won all five games without losing. They won the World Cup final 1-0 against Argentina, and they didn't lose a single game during the competition.

England Vs Spain Match: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales will be played on September 26.

England Vs Spain: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

England Vs Spain: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, England.

Possible Line-ups

England: Jordan Pickford (GK); Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Lewis O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.



Spain: Unai Simón (GK), Pedro Porro, Dean Huijsen, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Martín Zubimendi, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Spain will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between England and Spain will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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