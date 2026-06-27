England vs Panama: Live Streaming: Starting XI, Team News; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

England will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Panama in their final Group L match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, June 28.

The Three Lions were off to a flying start at the World Cup as they crushed 2018 runner up Croatia 4-2 in their opening fixture. However the 1966 winners got a big wake up call when were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their next outing. Panama meanwhile have been eliminated from the World Cup following losses at the hands of Croatia and Ghana by an identical scoreline of 1-0.

A win for England should help them secure a place in the Round of 32.

Match time and venue

The match will kick-off at 2.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 28. This match will be played at the New Jersey Stadium in New York.

Referee

Abdulrahman Al Jassim will be the referee for this game.

Head to Head

The two teams have played each other only once. It was during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and England beat Panama 6-1.

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Form Guide

England: D-W-W-W-L-D

Panama: L-L-D-W-L-W

England

Possible starting 11

Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Nico O'Reilly; Eberechi Eze, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham , Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane

Substitutes

Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Tino Livramento, Marc Guéhi, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon

Coach

Thomas Tuchel

Panama

Possible starting 11

Orlando Mosquera; Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos; César Blackman, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo; José Luis Rodríguez, Cecilio Waterman, Cristian Martínez

Substitutes

Luis Mejía, César Samudio, Jorge Gutiérrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Edgardo Fariña, Eric Davis, Roderick Miller, Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cesar Yanis, Alberto Quintero, Azarías Londoño , Ismael Díaz, José Fajardo, Tomás Rodríguez

Coach:

Thomas Christiansen

Players to watch

Harry Kane (England): Harry Kane was in red-hot form for Bayren Munich during the 2025-26 club season as he fired in 61 goals and provided 7 assists in 51 appearances. The center forward has carried the good form in the World Cup where he netted two goals against Croatia. Kane will be needed as England will look to break open Panama's defense.

Cristian Martínez (Panama): Cristian Martínez was adjudged the Player of the Match in the game against Croatia despite his team losing that game. From wings to midfield, the 29-year-oldcan fit anywhere on the pitch. Such versatility will be useful for Panama against giants like England.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The England v Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The England v Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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