'I Just Wanna Go Home': Darren Sammy Voices Frustration As West Indies Stranded In India Amid Middle East Crisis

The West Indies cricket team continues to remain in India due to international airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, reported PTI. On Thursday, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed his frustration on social media after the team was stranded in Kolkata for more than four days.

Taking to his official ‘X' account Sammy wrote, “I just wanna go home.”

I just wanna go home — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026

The disruption follows airspace restrictions after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which have affected flight routes across parts of the Gulf region.

The West Indies team had been knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after losing to India in the Super Eight stage on Sunday. Since then, they have been unable to return home as several international flight paths remain suspended or altered.

Four hours later, he posted again asking for clarity about their travel plans. "At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It's been 5 days," Sammy wrote.

At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It's been 5 days — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026

Following which in another post, he clarified that he got an update. He wrote, “Got an update.that's all wi wanted.”

Got an update.???????????????????????? that's all wi wanted — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026

ALSO READ: Have Fuel Prices Increased Amid Middle East Tensions? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On March 5



An official from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said the matter is being handled by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"It is completely handled by ICC. We have no update on the West Indies team movement but as per the latest update they are still here and looking for a chartered flight," the official was cited as saying by PTI.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies (CWI) had said it was coordinating with the ICC and other authorities to ensure the safe return of the players.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies senior men's team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said in a statement, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: What Is 'Doomsday' Missile? US Tests ICBM That Can Strike At 'Any Spot On Earth'

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons. CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families and stakeholders during this time," it added.

With uncertainty continuing, some West Indies players are expected to remain in India as preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) begin.

Rovman Powell is part of Kolkata Knight Riders, whose camp starts on March 18. Sherfane Rutherford represents Mumbai Indians. Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals, while Romario Shepherd is associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Fixtures: Why BCCI Is Unveiling Schedule In Two Parts

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe players, who were also stranded in India due to the same airspace restrictions, have started returning home in batches. The ICC arranged alternative travel routes for them via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Flight Disruptions Across The Middle East

Flight services across parts of the Middle East have continued to face disruptions due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Major aviation hubs such as Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have seen mass cancellations since Feb. 28.

Several Middle East-based airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, have suspended many of their services, operating only limited or special flights as airspace closures continue.

Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have resumed some services to parts of the Middle East, including Dubai International Airport, Jeddah and Fujairah. However, a significant number of flights in the region remain suspended.

According to PTI, around 180 flights from the metro airports of Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru were cancelled on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing conflict.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.