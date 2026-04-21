SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Preview: Check Weather, Likely XI, Players To Watch, H2H, Live Streaming Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square-off against Delhi Capitals in match 31 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

SRH endured a sluggish start, managing just one win from their first four matches. However, back-to-back victories over Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have revived their campaign. There are plenty of positives for the team to take away from their wins over Rajasthan and Chennai. While things have started to fall in place for SRH, return of regular captain Pat Cummins remains in limbo.

DC made a strong start to their campaign with back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. However, their momentum stalled with successive defeats to Gujarat Titans and CSK before they bounced back impressively against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their latest outing. The victory over RCB should significantly boost DC's confidence, as it was a complete team performance.

Weather, Pitch

The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The city is going to experience a maximum temperature of 40° C while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26°C.

In the last two IPL matches played at the venue, the teams batting second have been defeated. The pitch gets slower as the match progresses. Expect a pitch that helps the batter in the first half of the game and then it should slow down in the second half.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 13

Delhi Capitals wins: 12

NO Result: 1

Players to Watch

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Heinrich Klaasen is leading the batting charts this season. The former South African international has amassed 283 runs in six outings at an average of 47.16 and a strike rate of 144.38. He has also scored three half-centuries. In each of the six innings he has played he has scored over 30 runs. Klaasen's consistency is one of the key reasons for SRH getting to big scores.

Heinrich Klaasen is leading the batting charts this season. The former South African international has amassed 283 runs in six outings at an average of 47.16 and a strike rate of 144.38. He has also scored three half-centuries. In each of the six innings he has played he has scored over 30 runs. Klaasen's consistency is one of the key reasons for SRH getting to big scores. Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals): Tristan Stubbs has been in impressive form, registering half-centuries in his last two outings. Not only does he score at a brisk pace, but he also plays a key role in building partnerships. He stitched an important stand with Sameer Rizvi against Lucknow Super Giants, and followed it up with crucial alliances alongside David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma versus Chennai Super Kings, despite the team ending up on the losing side. He once again combined effectively with Miller in a match-winning partnership against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, underlining his growing importance in the middle order.

Possible XI

SRH : Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain DC: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (capt.), David Miller, Aquib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan

LIVE Telecast

All the IPL matches are being broadcasted on the Star Sports television channels.

LIVE Stream

SRH vs DC match can be streamed on the JioHotstar app.

ALSO READ: SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Rain Threat Looms — Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast Today Ahead Of Match

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.