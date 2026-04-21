SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Rain Threat Looms — Check Hyderabad Weather Forecast Today Ahead Of Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will welcome Delhi Capitals at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium for match 31 of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The two teams come into the match on the back of wins in their previous fixtures. While SRH defeated Chennai Super Kings, DC defeated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With three wins and three losses, SRH are fourth on the IPL points table, while DC are a spot below them at fifth having won three games and lost twice. The match is crucial for both SRH and DC as they look to keep pace in the play-off race.

As the two teams gear up for this crucial fixture, here is a look at Hyderabad's weather prediction.

According to India Meteorological Department, the city can have thunderstorm with rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39°C, while the minimum temperature is going to be 27°C. Humidity is going to be around 50%.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square-off against Delhi Capitals in match 31 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Possible Playing XI

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

DC: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (capt.), David Miller, Aquib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan.

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