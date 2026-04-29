IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Run-Scoring Chart

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the first batter to score 400 runs in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals opener completed his 400 runs for the season during his team's match against Punjab Kings at the Mullandpur International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old played an entertaining cameo of 43 in just 16 balls and hit three fours and five sixes. His innings was helpful in RR getting the fast start they needed to chase down the target of 223. Sooryvanshi's fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle order batter Donovan Ferreria then hit half-centuries as RR chased down the target in 19.2 overs with six wickets to spare. RR thus became the first team this season to defeat PBKS.

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Sooryavanshi's knock helped him take the top spot in the table of batters with most runs this season and get the coveted Orange Cap.

As the second half of the league stage picks up momentum, we look at the 10 batters who have amassed the most number of runs thus far and are in the race to win the Orange Cap.

Player Team Matches Runs Scored Average/Strike Rate 50s/100s Highest 0Score Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 9 400 44.44/238.09 2/1 103 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 380 54.28/212.29 3/1 135* KL Rahul Delhi Capitals 8 358 51.14/185.49 2/1 152* Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 351 58.50/162.50 3/0 81 Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 349 49.85/149.78 3/0 62 Prabhsimran Singh Punjab kings 8 346 57.66/179.27 4/0 80* Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 7 330 47.14/148.64 3/0 86 B. Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 8 322 40.25/163.45 2/1 100 Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 312 39.00/198.72 3/0 91 Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings 8 309 61.80/174.50 4/0 71*

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