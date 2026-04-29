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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Run-Scoring Chart

The 15-year-old is the first batter this season to touch 400-run mark.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads Run-Scoring Chart
Image: IPL

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the first batter to score 400 runs in the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals opener completed his 400 runs for the season during his team's match against Punjab Kings at the Mullandpur International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. 

The 15-year-old played an entertaining cameo of 43 in just 16 balls and hit three fours and five sixes. His innings was helpful in RR getting the fast start they needed to chase down the target of 223. Sooryvanshi's fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle order batter Donovan Ferreria then hit half-centuries as RR chased down the target in 19.2 overs with six wickets to spare. RR thus became the first team this season to defeat PBKS. 

ALSO READ: Back In Form: Babar Azam Smashes 103 To Match PSL Hundred Record

Sooryavanshi's knock helped him take the top spot in the table of batters with most runs this season and get the coveted Orange Cap. 

As the second half of the league stage picks up momentum, we look at the 10 batters who have amassed the most number of runs thus far and are in the race to win the Orange Cap.  

PlayerTeamMatchesRuns ScoredAverage/Strike Rate50s/100sHighest 0Score
Vaibhav SooryavanshiRajasthan Royals940044.44/238.092/1103
Abhishek SharmaSunrisers Hyderabad838054.28/212.293/1135*
KL RahulDelhi Capitals835851.14/185.492/1152*
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru835158.50/162.503/081
Heinrich KlaasenSunrisers Hyderabad834949.85/149.783/062
Prabhsimran SinghPunjab kings834657.66/179.274/080*
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans733047.14/148.643/086
B. Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans832240.25/163.452/1100
Ishan KishanSunrisers Hyderabad831239.00/198.723/091
Shreyas IyerPunjab Kings830961.80/174.504/071*

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