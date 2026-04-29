West Bengal Election: Amit Malviya Claims Option To Vote For BJP 'Blocked' In TMC Stronghold

Tensions flared in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged "widespread election malpractices" during the ongoing polling.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's national information and technology department head, has formally demanded a repoll in all affected booths in the Falta assembly segment in South 24 Parganas.

The BJP has levelled serious allegations of booth-level sabotage, specifically claiming that the party's button on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was "intentionally taped" over in several locations to prevent voters from casting their ballots for the "Lotus" symbol.

Malviya, the BJP's media in-charge, claimed that the "Diamond Harbour Model", a term often used by the Trinamool Congress to describe its development and organisational strength, is actually a "template" for voter suppression.

Malviya alleged on social media that Mamata Banerjee was "defending a criminal candidate", Jehangir Khan, while BJP buttons on EVMs were found "taped over" in several booths to prevent people from voting for the party. Malviya asserted that these tactics were used to "effectively prevent voters from exercising their choice" and to ensure a victory for the Chief Minister's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

The BJP has formally demanded an immediate repoll in all affected booths, citing specific instances of tampering.

This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour.



In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from… pic.twitter.com/sKw3mcdA86 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 29, 2026

Sharing the clips on social media, BJP's Amit Malviya pointed to Harindanga High School as a primary site of "malpractice", where a purported video shows adhesive tape covering the third button on the EVM, positioned directly next to the BJP's "Lotus" symbol, effectively disabling it for voters.

This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour.



In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from… pic.twitter.com/sKw3mcdA86 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 29, 2026

While the TMC has yet to respond to these specific allegations, the BJP has called on the Election Commission of India to intervene and ensure the sanctity of the democratic process in South 24 Parganas.

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