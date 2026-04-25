State Elections 2026: Why Does Ruchir Sharma Believe West Bengal Is Harder To Flip Than It Looks?

On the ground in West Bengal, the mood suggests movement. Anti-incumbency is visible, and conversations feel more contested. Yet, beneath the noise of a high-decibel campaign, the arithmetic remains stubborn. After traveling across the state, investor and author Ruchir Sharma sums it up in simple terms in an exclusive Walk The Talk with NDTV's editor-in-chief Rahul Kanwal: "The gap's going to close, but will the gap be close enough in one election for the entire thing to flip?"

That question sits at the heart of this election. The Trinamool Congress enters the contest with a sizeable lead from previous cycles, while the BJP is pushing to convert visible dissatisfaction into a decisive swing. The difficulty lies in the scale of that shift. As Sharma pointed out, "It is very rare in India's electoral history… for a 10% point gap between two parties to be overcome within one election cycle."

West Bengal has rarely produced knife-edge outcomes. Elections here tend to settle clearly once votes are counted, even when campaigns appear closely fought. "West Bengal never has close elections… in the end, typically in Bengal, it's one way or the other," he said, suggesting that while the contest may tighten, history argues against dramatic reversals within a single cycle.

This '10% gap problem' explains why the current election feels deceptively competitive. A narrowing margin can signal momentum, though it does not automatically translate into a change in power.

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Anti-Incumbency Meets Ground Reality

Travel across districts such as Murshidabad and beyond reveals deeper structural concerns that feed into voter sentiment. Sharma described being "really struck by how backward the state still is," pointing to stagnant income rankings and persistently weak per capita growth. That sense of economic lag has contributed to anti-incumbency, even as the ruling party continues to rely on welfare delivery and organisational strength. The BJP, meanwhile, is attempting to capitalise on this dissatisfaction, framing the election around governance, identity, and law-and-order concerns.

Even so, Sharma cautioned that dissatisfaction alone may not be sufficient to overturn entrenched margins. The electoral base built over multiple cycles tends to absorb shocks unless the swing is large enough to break through. This election has also drawn attention for its unusually high voter turnout, with participation crossing levels rarely seen in Indian state polls. The surge has triggered speculation about a broader political shift.

Sharma, however, urged restraint in reading too much into those numbers. "There is not really a relationship between turnout and actual electoral outcomes," he noted, adding that structural factors such as party organisation often matter more than headline participation figures. In a state like Bengal, where cadre strength has historically played a decisive role, turnout alone offers limited predictive value.

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The Larger Pattern

The Bengal election is unfolding against a broader backdrop in which economic performance has a surprisingly weak link to electoral outcomes. Sharma reiterated a point he has made over the years: "There is no link between economic development and electoral results."

Issues dominating the campaign — identity, welfare transfers, and local political narratives — continue to outweigh macroeconomic indicators. Even strong growth numbers, he argued, rarely guarantee political returns, with historical data showing re-election odds remain close to even.

For now, the direction of travel appears clearer than the destination. The gap is narrowing, the contest is sharper, and voter engagement is high. Whether that momentum crosses the threshold required for a full reversal remains uncertain.

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