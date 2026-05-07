LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Weather Report: Clouds Over Lucknow Encounter Amid Rain Forecast

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into Match 50 of IPL 2026 with vastly different stakes attached to the contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

For LSG, the equation is straightforward and unforgiving. Rishabh Pant's side are rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from nine matches and must win all five of their remaining league fixtures to retain a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. That makes the weather forecast an additional concern for the hosts, with a washout potentially ending their campaign.

RCB, meanwhile, are in a far stronger position. With 12 points from nine matches, Bengaluru need only a couple more victories to move close to sealing a playoff spot and remain firmly in the race for a top-two finish.

Lucknow Weather News: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm Activity

Weather could emerge as a major talking point during the match, with rain threat looming over Lucknow during the match.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Lucknow is expected to witness thunderstorm activity this week. The IMD's extended forecast has projected thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

While conditions through the day are expected to remain warm, evening forecasts suggest cloudy skies with chances of rain and light thunderstorms in and around Lucknow.

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The clash between LSG and RCB could, therefore, be affected by delays, interruptions, or even a shortened contest if conditions deteriorate later in the evening.

Notably, there have been four games played at Lucknow so far this season and all four have been completed successfully, including the most-recent dramatic LSG vs KKR clash on April 26.

That contest turned into one of the most gripping games of the season, with both teams finishing level on 155 after 20 overs before Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably won the Super Over.

The Lucknow pitch has largely remained slow and gripping this season, favouring spinners and pacers who rely on cutters and variations rather than outright pace. Batters have generally found stroke-making difficult, with first-innings totals mostly ranging between 140 and 160.

LSG vs RCB Match Preview

The reverse fixture earlier this season saw RCB dominate LSG. Bengaluru bowled Lucknow out for just 146 before chasing the target down with 29 balls remaining in a five-wicket victory.

LSG, however, come into this fixture after a strong batting display despite another defeat. Nicholas Pooran blasted a 21-ball 63 while Mitchell Marsh added 44 as Lucknow posted 228/5 against Mumbai Indians, only for their bowlers to fail to defend the total.

RCB, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. Rajat Patidar's side have nevertheless remained among the most consistent teams this season and know a win on Thursday would move them to 14 points, leaving playoff qualification within touching distance.

With one side fighting for survival and the other pushing for a top-two finish, today's clash carries major implications at both ends of the IPL 2026 points table.

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