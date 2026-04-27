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IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rip Apart Delhi Capitals; DC Post Lowest Score In Powerplay

Delhi's score of 13/6 after six overs is the lowerst ever recorded score in the history of the league.

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IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rip Apart Delhi Capitals; DC Post Lowest Score In Powerplay
Image: Indian Premier League/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood put a brilliant display of fast bowling as they ripped apart Delhi Capitals' top order during the two sides' clash in the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. 

The pace duo picked three wickets each in their opening spell as Delhi were left struggling at 13/6, the lowest score by a team in the history of the league. 

Bhuvneshwar kick-started DC's downfall as he clean-bowled debutant Sahil Parakh just on the second delivery of the match on a duck. This was followed by Hazlewood removing KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi on the second and the third delivery of the very next over.

Both the batters edged the ball to RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. While Rahul, who hit an unbeaten 152 in the previous match, walked back after scoring just 1, Rizvi departed on a first-ball duck. 

More trouble was in store for Delhi as Bhuvneshwar forced an edge from the bat of Tristan Stubbs on the first delivery of the third over and the ball was safely caught by Devdutt Padikkal at first slip. Stubbs was out after scoring 5 off just 3 balls. The Indian pacer continued to trouble DC batters as his next victim was opposition skipper Axar Patel who nicked the ball to Jitesh. 

Delhi's freefall continued as Nitish Rana was the next batter to turn back to the dressing room as edged the ball into the slip cordon to be caught by Padikkal. 

ALSO READ: 1,160% Profit Prodigy: How 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Became The IPL's Best Investment

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