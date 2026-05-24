IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah Rested For Mumbai Indians' Final League Game Against Rajasthan Royals

Jasprit Bumrah has not been included in Mumbai Indians starting 11 for their final league game of 2026 Indian Premier League which is against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The pace ace has been rested for what is an inconsequential game for the five-time champions. MI are currently ninth on the IPL points table and retain that position even if they manage to beat RR in the game.

"Jassi resting," said Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya at the toss. Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bumrah's spot went to his India teammate Deepak Chahar.

Both MI and Bumrah have endured a tough season this year. Before their final league game, Mumbai has managed to win just four games out of 13 matches and tasted defeat nine times. In these 13 matches, Bumrah has managed to pick just 4 wickets at an average of 102.50. His tally of 4 wickets is his lowest return in an IPL season since 2015 when he picked 3 wickets in four matches.

Must-win match for Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile the game against Mumbai Indians is a must-win match for Rajasthan Royals. Should they win this contest, they will become the fourth and the final team to secure the play-off qualification.

Heading into this match, the Riyan Parag-led outfit is fifth on the points table with 14 points from 13 games. A win will take their points tally to 16 from 14 matches and help them qualify for the playoffs. The victory will then render the final league game to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals of no consequence.

If, however, Rajasthan lose to Mumbai and Kolkata manage to beat Delhi, then KKR will become the fourth team to secure the playoff berth. In case both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders end up on losing side, then Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will go through to the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Kolkata Weather Unlikely To Disrupt KKR Vs DC Clash In Tight IPL Playoff Race

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.