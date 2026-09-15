Real Madrid vs Elche Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match Online?

Real Madrid will take on Elche in a LaLiga 2026-27 clash at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on September 15. The match will be crucial for both sides, with Real Madrid looking to continue their strong start to the season, while Elche will be aiming to produce an upset against one of Spain's biggest clubs.

Real Madrid head into the game under manager Jose Mourinho, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham expected to lead the attack.

Real Madrid currently sit second in the LaLiga standings, behind their biggest rivals, Barcelona. Madrid have collected 12 points from the five games they have played, scoring 14 goals and conceding just four.

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Meanwhile, Elche are 19th in the standings, just above Valencia. They have managed to collect only two points from their five games so far.

Kickoff Time

The Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga match will start at 1:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

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LaLiga Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a dominant overall record against Elche in LaLiga. The two teams have faced each other 55 times in the competition, with Real Madrid winning 36 matches, Elche winning six, while 13 matches have ended in draws.

Probable Lineups

Elche: Matías Dituro; Buba Sangaré, Federico Redondo, Víctor Chust, Roy Revivo; Tete Morente, Javi Morcillo, Gonzalo Villar, Germán Valera; Facundo Buonanotte; Fer Niño.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed TV channel for the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Elche LaLiga match in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Elche LaLiga match live on the FanCode app and website.

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