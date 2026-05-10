Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where To Watch LaLiga El Clasico On TV, Online?

FC Barcelona can clinch the La Liga title at home, in front of their own supporters and against their fiercest rivals, when they host Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's side head into the contest firmly in control of the title race, sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with only four games to go. The Blaugrana need just a point from the clash to secure the league crown and complete one of the club's most dominant domestic campaigns in recent years.

For Barcelona, the opportunity to lift the trophy at home, with a win against their historic rivals will prove a mouth-watering prospect. The atmosphere in Catalonia is expected to be charged, with Barca fans sensing an opportunity to celebrate a title triumph directly at the expense of their biggest rivals.

Barcelona enter the fixture in strong form. Flick's side are on a 10-match winning run in the league and further strengthened their grip on the title race with a 2-1 win over Osasuna in their previous outing. Despite injury setbacks to Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Barcelona's attacking unit has remained one of Europe's most productive forward lines, with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring in the last game.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive in Barcelona surrounded by uncertainty both on and off the pitch.

Reports this week suggested tensions inside the Madrid dressing room escalated following a training-ground altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Multiple reports claimed the pair were involved in a heated confrontation that resulted in Valverde being hospitalised with traumatic brain injury and disciplinary proceedings being opened by the club against both players.

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Kylian Mbappe, too, has faced scrutiny after travelling to Italy with his girlfriend during his injury recovery period, with sections of the Spanish media questioning the timing of the trip amid Madrid's difficult end to the season.

Those incidents have only added to the pressure around a Madrid side already trailing Barcelona significantly in the title race.

The previous meetings between the two sides this season have also added fuel to Sunday's encounter. Real Madrid edged Barcelona 2-1 in the first league Clasico earlier in the campaign, but Barcelona responded by defeating Los Blancos in the Supercopa de Espana final earlier this year.

Sunday's clash now offers Barca the chance to deliver the decisive blow to their rivals in the title race.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Venue

The match will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Date And Match Start Time

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash is scheduled to be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-To-Head

Of all the matches played between the two clubs, Real Madrid have won 106, while Barcelona have won 105, with 52 games ending in a draw.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona XI (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Gavi; Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez; Robert Lewandowski..

Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Gavi; Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez; Robert Lewandowski.. Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Aurelien Tchouameni, Mario Martin Pitarch; Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Gonzalo Garcia.

Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The big clash will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app and website.

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