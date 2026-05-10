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Lionel Messi Becomes Fastest To Reach 100 MLS Goal-Contributions

The Argentine superstar has 59 goals and 41 assists in just 64 appearances

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Lionel Messi Becomes Fastest To Reach 100 MLS Goal-Contributions
Photo: Inter Miami/X

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi has added another record against his name. The football great has become quickest player to reach 100 goal contribution in Major League Soccer's history. 

Messi scored once and registered two assists as Inter Miami defeated Toronto FC 4-2 on Saturday. The Argentine superstar now has 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami, 59 goals and 41 assists,  in just 64 appearances, eclipsing the previous club record held by Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco, who reached the milestone in 95 matches.

"It was a hard game and it was difficult to play, especially in the first half," Messi said in his post-match interview. "But we were able to get an important win because we had to win given the recent results and how things happened, so I am happy."

Also Read: Premier League Title Race: Man City Beat Brentford To Keep Title Hopes Alive, Pile Pressure On Arsenal

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after a two-year stay at French giants Paris Saint-Germain. 

The win has helped Inter Miami retain the third spot, behind Nashville SC and New England Revolution, in the Easter Conference division of the ongoing season of MLS. 

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