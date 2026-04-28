East Bengal vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ISL Clash On TV, Online?

East Bengal are looking to make a late title-charge and put their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan under pressure when they welcome second-from-bottom Odisha FC to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday in an Indian Super League clash that could shape both ends of the table.

East Bengal enter the fixture at sixth spot on the ISL points table, with 15 points from eight matches, but crucially hold a game in hand over leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who sit on 20 points from nine outings. FC Goa and Mumbai City FC are level on 19 points, having already played 10 matches each.

The gap is narrow enough to keep East Bengal firmly in the title conversation, but only if they convert their games in hand into wins.

For Odisha FC, the equation is more urgent. With just six points from eight matches, they are second from bottom and staring at a relegation battle, with the bottom team being relegated from the ISL for the first time this season. Mohammedan SC sit at the bottom of the pile, with three points, but Odisha's margin for error is minimal despite two games in hand.

East Bengal have been impressive this season, boasting the league's most potent attack (22 goals) and best goal difference (+14). A victory will put Óscar Bruzón's side just two points behind local rivals Mohun Bagan whom they face on the final day of the season, setting up a potential humdinger of a finish if both teams maintain this pace.

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The Kolkata giants have lost just once in eight matches with their most recent outing, a 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC, underlining both their fighting spirit and defensive vulnerabilities. Reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute, they still managed to come back three times, with Anwar Ali, Saúl Crespo and finally Anton Søjberg helping secure a point.

Odisha FC's season has been defined by inconsistency, particularly at the back. T.G. Purushothaman's side have managed just one win this season and have struggled to close out matches. Their 2-1 loss to Kerala Blasters last time out followed a familiar pattern, they equalised through Rahim Ali but conceded a decisive late goal.

East Bengal will be without Miguel Figueira, who is suspended following a red card in their previous match. The Brazilian has two goals and three assists this season and will be a notable absence in midfield for the Red & Gold Brigade.

Venue And Match Timing

The East Bengal vs Odisha FC match is scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata, from 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

Head-To-Head

Odisha FC have historically dominated this fixture, winning eight of the 12 meetings between the two sides. East Bengal have managed just two wins, with two matches ending in a draw.

Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Vishnu P. V., Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Souvik Chakraborty; Saúl Crespo, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh; Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari, Anton Søjberg.

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Vishnu P. V., Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Souvik Chakraborty; Saúl Crespo, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh; Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari, Anton Søjberg. Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Thoiba Singh, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak; Hitesh Sharma, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Isak Vanlalruatfela; K. Lalrinfela, Rahim Ali, VP Suhair.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD) television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website (subscription required).

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