Barcelona vs Feyenoord Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match On TV, Online?

FC Barcelona will begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign at home when they face Feyenoord at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick's side head into the clash in impressive form, having won all four of their LaLiga matches this season. Their latest outing was a commanding 5-0 victory over Valencia, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice and Fermin Lopez contributing a goal and two assists. Raphinha and Pedri were also on the scoresheet as Barcelona moved to the top of the LaLiga table with 12 points from four games.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, arrive in Barcelona after an unbeaten start to their Eredivisie campaign. They have collected three wins and two draws from their opening five league games. The Dutch side will, however, face a major test against a Barcelona team that has scored 17 goals in its first four league matches.

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Barcelona will have to cope without Frenkie de Jong, who is ruled out because of an injury, while Eric Garcia is also unavailable for the same reason. Feyenoord have a longer absentee list, with Jordan Bos, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop and Gijs Smal ruled out.

Barcelona will look to the likes of Yamal, Raphinha and the in-form Fermin to maintain their attacking momentum, while Feyenoord will hope their unbeaten domestic start can translate into a strong European performance.

Match Start Time

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be played from 10:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Head-To-Head in the Champions League

UEFA's head-to-head record favours the Catalan club, which won their only previous meeting with Feyenoord at Camp Nou, a 3-0 victory in the 1974/75 European Cup.

Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan García (GK), Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon and Raphinha.

Feyenoord: Tjark Ernst (GK), Luciano Valente, Nacho Ferri, Gaoussou Diarra, Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiël, Oussama Targhalline, Mika Mármol, Jeremiah St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Givairo Read

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Barcelona vs Feyenoord match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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