Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Durand Cup Semi-Final?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on defending champions NorthEast United FC in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2026 on Thursday.

Mohun Bagan booked their place in the last four after edging past Jamshedpur FC in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final. NorthEast United, meanwhile, staged a comeback against Shillong Lajong, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie scoring a hat-trick to seal their semi-final spot.

The match is expected to be a closely fought contest, with Mohun Bagan looking to add another Durand Cup title while NorthEast United will aim to continue their title defence.

Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: Venue

The Durand Cup 2026 semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Northeast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Thursday.

Match Date, Kickoff Time

The exciting clash between Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United will start at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Probable Lineups

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Abhishek Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Miguel Figueira, Dejan Drazic, Jamie Maclaren.

Vishal Kaith (GK), Abhishek Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Miguel Figueira, Dejan Drazic, Jamie Maclaren. NorthEast United: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Asheer Akhtar (C), Eneko, Rabeeh, Samte, Macarton, Maya, Moyano, Ajaraie, Ethyan, Jithin.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The live broadcast of the match can be watched on Sony Sports 2 television channel in English, as well as Sony Aath channel in Bangla.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.

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