Brooks Koepka Leaves LIV Golf: Will 5-Time Major Winner Return To PGA Tour?

Five-time majors champion Brooks Koepka parted ways with LIV Golf on Tuesday, raising prospects for a comeback to the PGA Tour. Koepka bid farewell to his LIV Golf association ahead of the 2026 season. The experienced golfer still had a year remaining in his contract with LIV Golf, but he decided not to continue with the worldwide tour.

In a statement posted on its official website, LIV Golf announced Talor Gooch as the new captain of the Smash team that Koepka led earlier, according to a Guardian report.

The 35-year-old, who left the PGA Tour in June 2022, hasn't made any announcement over his future plans or whether he intends to make a comeback. As LIV Golf continued its push for major star presence in a stern competition with the PGA Tour, it had signed Koepka, reportedly for $100 million His sudden exit from the deal, however, has been finalised amicably.

"We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season. Brooks is prioritising the needs of his family and staying closer to home," said LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil in a statement, Reuters reported.

Koepka's tenure with LIV was full of highs and lows. The golfer didn't find a growth-conducive environment within LIV's setup that featured 54-hole, no-cut tournaments. The veteran really boosted LIV's profile and credibility when he won the 2023 PGA Championship. But his own frustration at staying long within the LIV Golf had been quite evident from time to time. "I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfil, and then we'll see what happens," Koepka had said at one LIV event, as per the Reuters report.

Amid speculations over his future, Koepka's official third-person statement also did not indicate where he will be plying his trade next. "Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf. He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O'Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans," the statement read, the report mentioned.

"Family has always guided Brooks's decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success," the statement added.

For a potential return to the PGA Tour, Koepka will be required to sit out at least one year from his LIV assignment. As per the PGA Tour policy, players who have joined any rival league are required to stay out for one year from their last participation in an event, the Guardian report added.

The champion golfer most recently appeared at the one-day LIV Golf Michigan event on Aug. 24. On its part, the PGA may provide an exemption to a player of Koepka's calibre. However, there is no immediate indication of it.