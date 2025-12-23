India vs New Zealand T20I And ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch

New Zealand Tour Of India 2026: India will take on New Zealand in an exciting limited-overs series on home turf beginning early next year. The Men in Blue will face the Kiwis in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from Jan. 11 to Jan. 31.

While the 50-over leg will attract the spotlight due to the imminent returns of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the T20I series will aid final preparations for Suryakumar Yadav's men ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, starting Feb. 7.

India have endured mixed results in the ODI format this season. The two-time world champions suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Australia in October before bouncing back to reverse the scoreline against South Africa in home conditions in November. Despite resting ace quick Jasprit Bumrah and missing captain Shubman Gill and his deputy Shreyas Iyer, India won the first and the third ODI in Ranchi and Visakhapatnam.

India then dominated the South Africans in the T20I series, clinching the rubber 3-1. Suryakumar & co hammered the tourists in Cuttack, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. The side suffered their only blip in Mullanpur. Whereas the fourth game in Lucknow was abandoned due to excessive fog. The Indian juggernaut, however, had to introspect on individual performances in their camp, which resulted in the axing of underperforming Gill.

The selectors have released Jitesh Sharma and brought back wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Powerhitter Rinku Singh has also returned to the squad named to face New Zealand and defend India's T20 World Cup crown.