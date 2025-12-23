Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch And More
AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26: Australia aim to continue their dominance while England look to salvage pride in the Boxing Day Test at MCG.
AUS vs ENG, 4th Test: Having retained the prestigious urn, Australia look to reinforce their dominance over England in the penultimate Test of The Ashes 2025-26. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Boxing Day Test from Friday, December 26. Australia strive for another comprehensive victory, while the tourists aim to restore pride in the five-match series.
Australia dismantled England once again at the Adelaide Oval after hammering the visitors in Perth and Brisbane. It gave them an unassailable lead to keep The Ashes and also the chance to tackle their injury issues without too much scrutiny. Still managing his injury, skipper Pat Cummins has opted to rest for the fourth Test. His deputy, Steve Smith, who sat out the Test in Adelaide, makes a quick return for the penultimate game of the summer.
Australia have also recalled off-spinner Todd Murphy in a like-for-like replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon.
Young seamer Jhye Richardson is another comeback man in the squad, acting as an insurance cover in the pace reserves.
England may also consider replacing the struggling No.3 Ollie Pope and potentially rest express quick Jofra Archer after a heavy workload.
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue
The fourth Test of the marquee Ashes 2025-26 series between Australia and England will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Friday, Dec. 26. The match will start at 5:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time.
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Squads
Australia: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
England: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Where To Watch
The Boxing Day Test between the two great rivals will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also follow the Test match via digital streaming services available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.