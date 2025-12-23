Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch And More

AUS vs ENG, 4th Test: Having retained the prestigious urn, Australia look to reinforce their dominance over England in the penultimate Test of The Ashes 2025-26. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the Boxing Day Test from Friday, December 26. Australia strive for another comprehensive victory, while the tourists aim to restore pride in the five-match series.

Australia dismantled England once again at the Adelaide Oval after hammering the visitors in Perth and Brisbane. It gave them an unassailable lead to keep The Ashes and also the chance to tackle their injury issues without too much scrutiny. Still managing his injury, skipper Pat Cummins has opted to rest for the fourth Test. His deputy, Steve Smith, who sat out the Test in Adelaide, makes a quick return for the penultimate game of the summer.

Australia have also recalled off-spinner Todd Murphy in a like-for-like replacement for the injured Nathan Lyon.

Young seamer Jhye Richardson is another comeback man in the squad, acting as an insurance cover in the pace reserves.

England may also consider replacing the struggling No.3 Ollie Pope and potentially rest express quick Jofra Archer after a heavy workload.