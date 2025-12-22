WTC 2025-2027 Standings: Australia 100% On Top, NZ Jumps To 2nd After West Indies Sweep

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: Australia retained The Ashes by extending their dominance over England to the third Test at the Adelaide Oval, while New Zealand wrapped up their three-match series against the West Indies with a 2-0 scoreline. Both results had a significant impact on the points table for the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle.

Having backed comprehensive victories in Perth and Brisbane with yet another magnificent display in Adelaide, Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead over England on Sunday, Dec. 21. It helped the Kangaroos keep the prestigious urn and also maintain their No.1 spot on the WTC standings. The Australians, who started off the cycle by whitewashing the West Indies 3-0, have now won 6 Tests out of 6 and hold 100% of their contested points.

New Zealand, the 2021 champions, began their two-year campaign on an impressive note. After the West Indies pulled off an encouraging draw in the first Test in Christchurch, the Kiwis bounced back to hammer them in Wellington and Mount Maunganui. Tom Latham's men had beaten the Calypso Kings by nine wickets at the Basin Reserve. They ended up winning by 323 runs at the Bay Oval on Monday, Dec. 22. New Zealand are second on the table with 77.78% points won.

South Africa have moved one spot down on the table since the last update. The Proteas, who pulled off a historic series whitewash in India after keeping Pakistan down to 1-1 on their shores, have 75% points. Sri Lanka (66.67%) and Pakistan (50%) maintain the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Team India is languishing at sixth spot on the WTC 2025-27 points table halfway through its campaign. Shubman Gill's side began the cycle on a promising note with their sensational victories in Edgbaston and The Oval during the 2-2 series draw in England. However, an embarrassing 0-2 drubbing at the hands of South Africa on home turf hurt them badly. Having beaten West Indies 2-0 in between, they have 4 wins out of 9 Tests and a tally of 48.15%.

England's downward slide in the cycle continued at The Ashes with successive defeats further denting their chances of making the WTC final in 2027. The Three Lions are now seventh in the standings with just two victories outside of eight Tests and only 27.08% of points to boast of. Bangladesh (16.67) and the West Indies (4.17) remain at the bottom of the pile.