Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Format, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More

India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Delhi team with stalwart Virat Kohli also set to be available for a couple games in the upcoming National One-Day Championship. Apart from Pant and Kohli, even pacer Harshit Rana, veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have also expressed their willingness to play in the tournament.

The DDCA, however, didn't put the names of Pant, Kohli and Rana in the 16-member list as they won't be available for the entire tournament and are likely to play two to three games before the New Zealand ODI series starting January 11, 2026.