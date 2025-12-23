Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Format, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: India's premier domestic 50-over competition is scheduled to be held from Dec. 24 to Jan. 18 with 32 top state teams vying for glory.
The caravan for the senior Indian men's domestic season 2025-26 moves to the List A leg with the start of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, Dec. 24. India's premier domestic 50-over competition provides a platform to the country's finest talents to show their mettle and claim top-level recognition. The tournament is divided into Elite and Plate groups, with the top 32 state teams featuring in the higher bracket and competing for the VHT trophy.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Teams
Apart from defending champions Karnataka and previous season's runners-up Vidarbha, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Baroda, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Saurashtra, Andhra, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Kerala are vying for the title. Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Jharkhand, Railways, Hyderabad, Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Services, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Pondicherry and Tripura are also in the race.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Groups
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Format
Teams will play all their respective elite group rivals once during the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the top 2 sides qualify for the knock-out stages, featuring quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. The worst-performing elite side across all four groups will be replaced by the winner of the plate division the following season.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Schedule
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Live Telecast Details
Select matches of the elite division for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
Cricket fans can also follow the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite games via livestreaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Squads
Punjab Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (WK), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, and Sukhdeep Bajwa.
Maharashtra Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Anket Bawane, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Nawale (WK), Vicky Ostwal, Jalaj Saxena, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Nikhil Naik (wk), Pradeep Dadhe, Siddharth Mhatre, Sachin Dhas, Satyajeet Bachhav.
Bengal Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abishek Porel (WK), Sudip Kr Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Sumit Nag (WK), Chandrahas Dash, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Ravi Kumar, Aamir Gani, Vishal Bhati, Ankit Mishra.
Karnataka Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (VC), R Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, L Manvanth Kumar, Shreesha S Achar, Abhilash Shetty, BR Sharath, Harshit Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna.
Andhra Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy (C), Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat (WK), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaikh Rasheed, Hemanth Reddy, SDNV Prasad, Y Sandeep, M Dhanush, Saurabh Kumar, B Vinay Kumar, T Vinay, CH Stephen, PV Satyanarayana Raju, KSN Raju, J Saketh Ram, CR Gnaneshwar, CH Sandeep.
Vidarbha Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Harsh Dubey (C), Yash Thakur (VC), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Shivam Deshmukh (WK), Akshay Wadkar, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, R Samarth, Parth Rekhade, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle.
Delhi Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat (stand-by).
Jharkhand Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Kishan (WK & C), Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK & VC), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Sharandeep Singh, Shikhar Mohan, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Bala Krishna, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma, Amit Kumar, Manishi, Abhinav Sharan, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Rajandeep Singh, Shubham Singh.
Kerala Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohan S Kunnummal (C), Sanju Samson, Ahammed Imran, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Abhishek J Nair, Krishna Prasad, Akhil Scaria, Abhijith Praveen, Biju Narayanan, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Vignesh Puthur, Nidheesh M D, Asif K M, Abhishek P Nair, Sharafuddeen N M, Eden Apple Tom.
Mumbai Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur (C), Rohit Sharma (two games), Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chinmay Sutar, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D'Souza, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge.
Pant To Lead Delhi; Kohli, Harshit Also Confirm Availability
India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Delhi team with stalwart Virat Kohli also set to be available for a couple games in the upcoming National One-Day Championship. Apart from Pant and Kohli, even pacer Harshit Rana, veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have also expressed their willingness to play in the tournament.
The DDCA, however, didn't put the names of Pant, Kohli and Rana in the 16-member list as they won't be available for the entire tournament and are likely to play two to three games before the New Zealand ODI series starting January 11, 2026.
Rohit Set To Play First Two Games Of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Former India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will be available for Mumbai's opening two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, recovering from a bout of gastritis, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube will miss the initial games.
"Rohit will be available for the first two games," a MCA source confirmed to PTI.
