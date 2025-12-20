India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Returns

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Gill has been dropped from the squad for lack of runs. "Obviously he (Gill) has been short of runs and since he wasn't picked, we needed a vice-captain," Agarkar said at the press conference in Mumbai.

The 26-year-old Gill was appointed the T20 vice-captain keeping in mind BCCI's long-term goal of replacing Suryakumar Yadav as an all-format national captain. However, Gill's game has not been in sync with Team India's philosophy of attack at all costs as he has failed to get a fifty since comeback into the T20 set-up.

Rinku Singh, who was a part of the victorious Asia Cup winning squad made a comeback as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh. Ishan, apart from being the second keeper, will be the reserve opener.

Ishan Kishan returns to the squad after a good domestic campaign. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been officially elevated to the role of vice-captain, supporting skipper Suryakumar Yadav.