India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Shubman Gill Dropped, Ishan Kishan Returns

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Shubhman Gill has been dropped from the squad for lack of runs.

20 Dec 2025, 02:47 PM IST i
In this image posted on Dec. 20, 2025, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and others during a meeting for selection of the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
The BCCI Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s 15-member squad on Saturday for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The most startling revelation was the dropping of Shubman Gill, who served as the team’s vice-captain until recently.

The lineup blends youth and experience, featuring openers Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, finishers like Rinku Singh, and a versatile bowling unit spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Gill has been dropped from the squad for lack of runs. "Obviously he (Gill) has been short of runs and since he wasn't picked, we needed a vice-captain," Agarkar said at the press conference in Mumbai.

The 26-year-old Gill was appointed the T20 vice-captain keeping in mind BCCI's long-term goal of replacing Suryakumar Yadav as an all-format national captain. However, Gill's game has not been in sync with Team India's philosophy of attack at all costs as he has failed to get a fifty since comeback into the T20 set-up.

Rinku Singh, who was a part of the victorious Asia Cup winning squad made a comeback as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh. Ishan, apart from being the second keeper, will be the reserve opener.

Ishan Kishan returns to the squad after a good domestic campaign. Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been officially elevated to the role of vice-captain, supporting skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament

Defending champions India will co-host the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, beginning their campaign against the USA on Feb. 7, 2026, in Delhi.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

  • Suryakumar Yadav (captain)

  • Axar Patel (vice-captain)

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Tilak Varma

  • Hardik Pandya

  • Shivam Dube

  • Kuldeep Yadav

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Harshit Rana

  • Sanju Samson (wk)

  • Washington Sundar

  • Varun Chakravarthy

  • Ishan Kishan (wk)

  • Rinku Singh

