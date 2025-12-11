T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Go Live: Check India Match Prices And Steps To Book Tickets Online

The tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have gone live on BookMyShow. The tournament is set to be played from February 7 to March 8.

The entry-level tickets have been lowered to historic lows to enhance accessibility for the masses, the ICC said.

At some of the stadiums in India, the ticket prices start at Rs 100, while the ticket prices in Sri Lanka start at LKR 1000 (Rs 294).

For the India vs USA match on February 7, the ticket prices start at Rs 750. For the India vs Pakistan match on February 15, the ticket prices start at Rs 294.