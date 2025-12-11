T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Go Live: Check India Match Prices And Steps To Book Tickets Online
Fans can book the T20 World Cup 2026 tickets on the BookMyShow ticketing platform.
The tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have gone live on BookMyShow. The tournament is set to be played from February 7 to March 8.
The entry-level tickets have been lowered to historic lows to enhance accessibility for the masses, the ICC said.
At some of the stadiums in India, the ticket prices start at Rs 100, while the ticket prices in Sri Lanka start at LKR 1000 (Rs 294).
For the India vs USA match on February 7, the ticket prices start at Rs 750. For the India vs Pakistan match on February 15, the ticket prices start at Rs 294.
How To Book T20 World Cup Tickets On BookMyShow
As per the instructions shared by BookMyShow, users first need to log in to the app via OTP authentication.
After that, the following steps need to be followed:
1. Tap on the ‘World Cup’ tab in the top navigation bar.
2. Choose the country or venue where you want to attend the match.
3. If you select a match involving India, you will be placed in a virtual queue.
4. You need to stay on the page and wait for your turn. Don’t refresh the page.
5. Choose the seats and category to complete the booking process.
6. Tickets for most non-India matches can be booked without joining a queue.
Gear up, cricket fans - the countdown begins! ðð¥— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) December 11, 2025
Your ultimate guide to booking tickets for the ICC Menâs T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 is HERE. â¼ï¸
Swipe through for the step-by-step booking flow, queuing details, and a pro tip you donât want to miss. ðð»
Head to theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/elLSalkVon
“For matches in Kolkata, transactors can choose between home delivery and box office pickup of their tickets,” BookMyShow added.
T20 Wolrd Cup 2026: India Schedule
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The tournament will be held from Feb. 7 to March 8. The Netherlands, Namibia and the USA are also grouped with India and Pakistan in Group A.
India will play their first group match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Feb. 7 on the opening day of the T20 World Cup. They then play Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Feb. 12.
The defending champions will then face off against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium. Their final group match will be against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Feb. 18.
The schedule for ICC Menâs @T20WorldCup 2026 is here! ð— ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2025
The matches and groups were unveiled at a gala event in Mumbai led by ICC Chairman @JayShah, and with new tournament ambassador @ImRo45 and Indian team captains @surya_14kumar and Harmanpreet Kaur in attendance.
âï¸:â¦ pic.twitter.com/fsjESpJPlE
T20 World Cup Groups
A total of 20 teams will participate in the tournament. There will be a total of four groups of five teams in the initial stages of the T20 World Cup. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the Super 8 stage. There will be two groups of four teams each.
The top two from each group will then face off in the semifinals. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on March 8, unless Pakistan qualifies in which case it will likely be held in Colombo.
Group B has Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. Group C houses England, Bangladesh, West Indies, Nepal and Italy, who will be making their debut in the men's T20 World Cup.
Group D will have South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE.
If India reaches the semis, they will mostly play in Mumbai on March 5. The other semifinal will be played in either Kolkata or Colombo on March 4, depending on whether Pakistan make it that far.